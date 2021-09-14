In his Sept. 10 commentary, George Plumb notes that in 1950s Vermont "only one of two people a year died by gun violence from others." But in 2020, there were 103 murders. Citing no evidence, Mr. Plumb connects this appalling rise in murder to Vermont's support of the defense industry.
However, the seemingly recent Vermont association with military interests is based on a common misconception. The reality is that, from the early-1800s to well past the end of World War II, Vermont was a major supplier and originator of guns and other military devices. The machine tool industry of Springfield and the Robbins and Lawrence factory in Windsor, as well as several smaller producers, made Vermont a strategically important military-industrial center. Besides supplying many of the guns and parts used in the Mexican War, the Civil War and beyond, Vermont also brought together machinists Horace Smith and Daniel Wesson whose collaboration resulted in the production of their world famous revolvers. Windsor shop foreman Benjamin Tyler Henry, a colleague of Smith and Wesson, invented the lever action rifle which, after Henry was bought out by Oliver Winchester, became the founding basis of the Winchester rifle company.
So, what has changed? My guess is that the rise in violence is due to urbanization. Young men getting their understanding of guns from Hollywood movies and shoot-'em-up video games rather than from daily hands-on experience is surely part of it. So is a more tolerant, or "progressive" obliviousness, toward gangbangers and drug dealers from the cities infiltrating our communities. And restrictive gun laws, another new element in Vermont society, can only produce more alienation and frustration in susceptible young men.
As a final note, please, Mr. Plumb, don't associate UVM's embrace of STEM education with the rise in crime. Science, technology, engineering and math are the only means that have actually worked to lift much of humanity from the morass of disease, poverty, superstition and early death, our age-old condition. Deciphering and overcoming the limits that we believe Nature has placed upon us — yes we can fly, explore the stars, find the true causes of disease, speak to and see one another across vast distances, and much more — is our inspiration and the only true hope for our descendants.
Andy Leader lives in North Middlesex.
