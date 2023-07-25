In response to Karen Dolan’s July 21 commentary, “Strive for Equity:”
“Diversity” as a goal appeals to some of the lower instincts in human society. Its emphasis on group identity, rather than on individual excellence, is contrary to the stated goals of most “elite” colleges. And its espousal of materialism — wealth and status for chosen groups — comes at the expense of a potentially grievous loss to our civilization.
I don’t buy the argument that more brown faces in a classroom lead to better relations between ethnic groups. “Affirmative action” has had 40 years in which to get us all singing “Kumbaya” together. However, what I see is continual friction and animosity still dividing our population into ever more closed-minded “identity” groups.
Applicants, or their parents, understand that admission to Harvard and to a few other elite schools confers immense, lifelong power and prestige on those so anointed. That, however, is a byproduct, and not the stated goal of such colleges, all of which were founded to advance human knowledge and the reach of civilization. That goal is routinely taken to heart by many graduates admitted based on intelligence and achievement, judging by the high proportion choosing careers in pure research, a far less materialistic pathway than many others. In what is, lamentably, still a “zero-sum game” — for every winner there must be a loser — it is counterproductive and probably dangerous to replace color-blind brilliance with race-preference mediocrity.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down affirmative action was a good one. Not only does it clear the way for greater fairness for Asians and others who don’t belong to a preferred minority, it also affords more of the exceptionally gifted and motivated applicants a chance to lead in the kind of research that produces medical and scientific breakthroughs which benefit us all.
Andy Leader lives in North Middlesex.