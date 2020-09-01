“Science is the most beautiful, most essential thing in the life of man. By means of it alone will man conquer Nature and himself.” The words are by Anton Chekhov, Russian writer and medical doctor, 1860-1904, spoken by a character in one of his luminous short stories.
To “conquer” nature sounds old-fashioned and, perhaps, politically incorrect in our era in which “conquest” suggests destruction, even genocide, and in which “all natural” is a badge of virtue. However, it is worth noting the COVID-19 virus is all natural – discounting the usual conspiracy theories – as are all diseases, as well as the constant genetic mutations nature uses to produce both evolution and cancer. Death itself, for that matter, is all natural.
As each of us confronts the pain and disintegration that come as we approach our inevitable ends and read in the obituary pages of the incomprehensible passing of old friends and icons, we might wish, indeed, that we, or at least more of our fellow mortals, had devoted more energy to that conquest. Experiencing the coming of our own obliteration as a personal horror can make most human activity, aside from science, seem trivial.
Considering the above, I was newly disappointed to read in The Times Argus last month that Yale University, among other door-opening elite colleges, is being sued for rejecting thousands of highly qualified Asian and white applicants just because of their race. Despite the institution’s tortured official explanations, the brutal fact is society may be losing important talent as these colleges redirect their goals toward social engineering and away from the search for truth which, to my mind, means science.
In my experience as a teacher of exceptionally gifted mathematics students, I have seen a predominance of Asian students whose families clearly value hard work and the hard sciences – biology, chemistry, physics, computer science. These young people are the potential engines of breakthroughs in the conquest of nature, including disease eradication and exploration of the cosmos.
Certainly, there are Black and Latino students of comparable brilliance and motivation who are, and should be, admitted to the elite colleges. But to deny admission to thousands of brilliant and motivated, but racially less desirable, students and to admit others solely for the sake of “diversity” is a personal tragedy for those denied students but also a blow to human progress.
A Yale degree opens doors to desirable jobs and, if so used, to America’s ruling class. Ideally, such halo-conferring colleges should not be using their enormous prestige to shake up the class system – though there’s nothing inherently wrong with advancing the interests of historically mistreated ethnic groups – but rather should be using their enormous wealth to propel potential problem solvers into the world’s laboratories in order to achieve breakthroughs that will ultimately benefit the entire planet.
The Greek or Latin mottoes of most of these colleges enshrine the search for truth as their primary goal. I think we should stick with that.
Andy Leader lives in North Middlesex.
