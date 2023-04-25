After reading Jake Hemmerick’s recent letter to the editor, it occurred to me Jake may wish to consider extending his apology tour.
During the April 11 council meeting, Mr. Mustafic (and others) incorrectly stated I am the current registered agent for The Wheelock House, LLC. I am not. Hemmerick’s correction of Mr. Mustafic’s statement during the meeting was accurate.
Hemmerick incorrectly stated I “chose not to make any disclosures” and my involvement with the Barre Partnership and The Wheelock House, LLC, was “revealed” on April 12 in an article published by VTDigger. Both statements are grossly inaccurate.
My involvement with the Barre Partnership and The Wheelock House, LLC, and their bid to acquire, renovate and preserve The Wheelock House was fully disclosed and documented in a Jan. 30 article written by David Delcore and published in The Times Argus. This occurred almost 45 days prior to Hemmerick’s self-proclaimed “reveal” and prior to the submission of an offer by Fox Market. My involvement was further disclosed in an executive session of the Barre city council. There was no lack of disclosure on my part and no objection from any members of the council, including Hemmerick.
As detailed in Delcore’s article, my assistance to the Barre Partnership was technical in nature and involved assistance with entity formation, assistance navigating available tax credits and assistance with a renovation and preservation budget. There was no compensation offered or requested, and certainly no promise or expectation of financial gain. The assistance was not unlike the past assistance I’ve provided to Barre City Place, the Meals on Wheels Program and the Peoples Health and Wellness Clinic and am currently providing to Prospect Heights Development Inc. Almost 40 years of experience acquiring, financing and renovating downtown buildings has afforded me a unique skill set. Those who know me can attest to the fact that, generally, I’ll help most anyone when I’m asked to and am able to.
During the sale process, I’ve made a few things perfectly clear — my preference is for the city to retain and restore this unique architectural example and not sell it at all; if the city chooses to sell The Wheelock House, the buyer should be held to a strict renovation and preservation standard befitting a building specifically listed on the National Historic Registry; and lastly, a buyer should be required to grant the city a right of first refusal that would apply to any future sale.
Perhaps the decision to sell best lies with the voters. After all, it’s their building. Why don’t we let them decide?
In closing, while baseless allegations by Hemmerick and others can be tiring at times and a departure from true Barre values, that’s their choice. I’m perfectly comfortable with who I am, what I’ve accomplished and my record of service to Barre city. Baseless attacks do not and will not lessen my commitment.
Thomas Lauzon is a Barre city councilor and the former mayor.
