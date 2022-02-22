When war tensions build or when war comes, it is common for United States citizens to look outward rather than inward. It is happening again in regard to the current situation in Ukraine. Perhaps by the time this article hits the streets, the fighting will have begun in earnest and Americans will be split on what leaders in Washington should do about it.
I have heard it said “once Putin invades, he will be a war criminal, murdering innocent Ukrainian citizens for no reason. Just a monster and a war criminal.” I have to wonder if this person feels the same way about President Bush and Vice President Cheney. They launched an invasion of Iraq that led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of innocents.
I have not yet heard any Americans, except perhaps myself, who have publicly stated these two men should be tried for war crimes. They illegally invaded a sovereign nation, a nation that neither threatened nor attacked the United States. They knowingly fed the American people false information in order to justify an attack, the same thing President Putin is currently being accused of.
I want to be clear. I am not in favor of an invasion of Ukraine by Russia, nor do I believe one is justified. However, I do want Americans to be aware that what Russia is now doing is something the United States has done numerous times in its history. However, when the United States is the aggressor, the American people are always told their soldiers are doing it to protect the United States and keep those people, in whose country we are fighting, free.
The Monroe Doctrine was issued in 1823. It banned all future European colonization and influence of the Americas. Those lands were in the United States sphere of influence and any country that tried to colonize them would, in essence, be directly threatening the United States.
President Kennedy leaned on the Monroe Doctrine in 1962 during the Cuban Missile Crisis. The Soviet Union began building missile-launching bases in Cuba. This would put Soviet nuclear missiles within a hundred miles of the United States. This made the United States nervous. As well it should have.
President Putin believes the United States is doing the same thing to Russia now. If the United States were successful in putting nuclear launch pads in Ukraine, that would mean they would be only minutes from Russia. If you were a Russian citizen, would you believe an American government if they told you that was not their intention. I think not.
American citizens should ask themselves if they would be OK with Mexico allowing Russia to set up nuclear launch pads in that country. Americans would go ballistic if it were even mentioned. So imagine what people in Russia might be thinking today.
In 1953, the American government orchestrated a coup in Iran. They overthrew a democratically elected government, elected by the Iranian people. However, the United States government felt that the newly, duly elected, Iranian government strongly favored Russia over the United States. Therefore, they ordered the Central Intelligence Agency to carry out a coup. This was done and the United States installed the Shah of Iran who became a United States puppet until he was overthrown in 1979 during the Iranian Revolution. This has had a major role to play in the United States’ current debacle in the Middle East.
In 2014, during the Obama presidency, the United States engineered another coup. This was in Ukraine and this time, the United States government toppled the democratically elected President Victor Yanukovych, who leaned strongly in favor of Russia. The United States strongly denies this. It should be noted it was decades before they acknowledged the coup they staged in Iran. Ukraine is in Russia’s sphere of influence just as Cuba and Mexico are in the United States’ sphere of influence. Do we as Americans think different rules should apply to other nations?
The problem arises here when the United States has the Monroe Doctrine but does not seem to recognize that other powerful nations have their own sphere of influence.
The same could be said of Japan just prior to World War II and the attack on Pearl Harbor. The United States told Japan to leave China, or the United States would put an embargo on steel and other items. Japan refused. China was in Japan’s sphere of influence. The United States was ordering Japan out of China while the United States controlled the Philippines, France controlled Vietnam, Great Britain controlled Hong Kong, Burma and Singapore. Certainly, the United States, France and Great Britain were controlling countries outside of their sphere of influence. Seemingly, they were justified because they were doing it for truth and freedom.
The truth is, they were doing it for bases, goods and profits. The western powers are currently doing the same thing with China. China is becoming more powerful militarily and the western powers are telling China, it cannot extend its sphere of influence. According to past reasonings, and actions of the western powers, Russia and China have every right to claim that the United States and other western powers are the ones acting in a threatening manner in their spheres of influence.
In his book, “The Grand Chessboard,” Zbigniew Brzezinski, National Security Adviser under President Jimmy Carter, wrote that Ukraine is a geopolitical pivot. That without Ukraine, Russia ceases to be a Eurasian empire. He also wrote in this book that Ukraine must be brought into NATO by 2010.
One of the assurances President Putin wants is that the western powers will never allow Ukraine to become a member of NATO. President Biden has stated that the western powers will not agree to that.
If Americans are paying attention, they will see this is not a simple Russia is wrong because they are not the United States. The events of history always come into play and are not lost on world leaders. It is the people who tend to be forgetful of them and act on knee-jerk patriotism and nationalism. In the end, it is also the people who pay for this with their lives while world leaders just fade away.
Hopefully, cooler heads will prevail in the days ahead and world leaders will find that, as long as they are talking, there is time to end this before the killing breaks out. Because once it does, no one, not the people nor the leaders, have any idea of how or where it will end.
Charles Laramie lives in Fair Haven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.