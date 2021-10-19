I was not surprised by the story, “Student incidents raise concerns at RHS” in Saturday’s Rutland Herald. In November 2017, I wrote a series of articles on this very topic. I can no longer teach, school environments are toxic, and use excuses, not solutions. I can see by reading Saturday’s articles, the excuses are still coming.
In a broadcast on Vermont Public Radio back in November 2017, that was prompted by my article, “I can no longer teach,” host Jane Lindholm asked Assistant Principal Elijah Hawkes of Randolph Middle and High School if he saw the behaviors I described in that article, getting better. Mr. Hawkes stated, “I think it will be a perpetual and increasing problem. I don’t see us heading in a beautiful direction.” Two students on that show both stated the current environment of their schools had a negative impact on their own, and on their classmates’, ability to learn.
Sadly, Mr. Hawkes’ comments have proven to be true and I suspect many teachers at Rutland High School and other schools will be looking over their shoulders now when walking down a flight of stairs.
On Nov. 11, 2017, Susan Smallheer wrote a follow-up on my article. It was titled, “Strong reactions to ‘I can’t teach.” In it, she quoted many Rutland County administrators who poo-pooed many of my reasons for leaving education. I believe it was their intention for me to be seen as disgruntled and a loose cannon.
David Younce, Superintendent of Schools, Rutland City School Superintendent Mary Moran, now retired, William Olsen then-principal of Rutland High School, Superintendent Mark Tucker of the Washington Northeast Supervisory Union in Plainfield, and Todd Finn then-principal of Mill River Union High School all claimed there were a few problems but everything was in place to deal with them and Vermont’s education system was one of the best.
Earlier this year, I was surprised and gratified to receive an email from Todd Finn informing me I had been right all along and those lower-level administrators knew you were either on board with the party line or would be looking for a new job.
I hope Jim Sabataso’s article in is read by many parents who currently have students in Vermont schools. Since I left teaching, and as Mr. Hawkes prophesied, things are not getting better for students who are in school to learn.
For the parents of these children, I would state once again that your child’s education is being sacrificed because administrators at the State Department of Education, superintendents, principals, along with Gov. Phil Scott, continue to pretend Vermont schools are thriving. They do this to benefit themselves and keep their jobs. As Mr. Finn said, loyalty is rewarded, the truth is not.
I believe Governor Scott has done a great job with his handling of COVID-19 but when it comes to education, he continues to put his head in the sand and listen to the fairy tales of those who advise him on the current state of Vermont public schools.
I cannot believe that administrators are trying to place the blame for the problem at the feet of the COVID pandemic and the current freshman class. The toxic environment of Vermont public schools was here long before COVID-19 and after reading Saturday’s article, I believe that, unless parents and teachers begin demanding change, it will be around long after COVID is gone.
I left teaching in June 2018. I have not for one minute regretted that decision. I no longer fear Mondays.
Charles Laramie lives in Fair Haven.
