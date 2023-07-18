A former shipmate of mine living in Arizona posted a picture of the weather forecast for the week ahead. There was nothing under 113°.

Here in Vermont, it was more rain with not too hot but still humid weather. The torrents of rain enacted a huge toll on Vermont residents and their businesses. The smoke from the wildfires of Canada only a week or two in the past gave this area, and many other parts of the United States, a dystopian feel for many days.