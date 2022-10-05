For most of her 16 years as German chancellor, Angela Merkel said little about her East German past. After the surprise of her meteoric political career in the newly reunited country — a woman, an Easterner — things quieted down for a while. By the time she became chancellor in 2005, the major challenges of unification seemed to have been overcome. “East” and “West” were regaining their geographical, rather than geopolitical, meanings.

When Germany hosted the Soccer World Cup in 2006, the country exuded a mood of openness and optimism. The lighthearted atmosphere was captured in a documentary film (“Germany: A Summer Fairy-Tale”) that premiered on Oct. 3 of that year — Germany’s national holiday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.