The choice of the word “Global” by the super majority Vermont Legislature in their draft legislation entitled: Global Warming “Solutions” Act (H.688), is proof they consider themselves superheroes. On the backs of the Vermont taxpayers, they are going to solve the world’s global warming problem. Could it be instead they have been persuaded by lobbyists and their financial beneficiaries’ that mandated legislation is necessary to keep the subsidies coming?
That’s right, all energy sources are subsidized at some level. Renewables have been subsidized for close to 30 years at the highest rate per kilowatt produced. No traditional source of electric generation has ever earned an open-ended, unlimited tax credit comparable to the Production Tax Credit (PTC) that renewables get for every kilowatt hour of energy contributed to the electric grid. Can you see the incentives for political contributions now?
This legislation would create a council (whose members are not accountable to the public) with an appropriation of $1 million at this time of a crippling plague. Speaking of COVID-19, the Vermont Senate took advantage of the COVID-19 protocol and refused to take testimony — so much for “By and for the People.” The legislation would establish targets for the reduction of carbon emissions from fossil fuels and exclude the carbon-spewing, whole tree-burning electric plant (McNeil) that Burlington hypocritically uses to claim their carbon neutrality.
The radical climate alarmists have ignored the environment in their quest and have scared the next generation unnecessarily. One in five British children say they’ve had nightmares about it, according to a large national survey earlier this year. Earth science classes these days must be full of gloom and doom.
We need energy policies that do more than continue to enrich those in the green capitalist movement who take advantage of the good intentions of Vermonters.
Dustin Lang lives in Franklin.
