“It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”
— Macbeth
Thus it was in the first presidential debate. But to call it a “sh--show,” as many in the media have, implies former VP Biden equally shared the role in making it so. That obscures what really went down.
The way one can well understand the debate is to observe the behavior of an attack dog and its victim. From the moment he was first unleashed, the president set his jaw, waited for Mr. Biden to begin a response and then charged repeatedly like a pit bull. (I have witnessed such.) He’d set his teeth and rant, manically aimed at taking Biden down. But that didn’t happen.
Wednesday morning’s Boston Globe summed up that the debate yielded two realizations. “Former vice president Joe Biden is actually quite old and President Trump isn’t presidential.” Regarding the first: Face it – they’re all old! Yet at 74, the president seems more of a risk than his opponent at 77 given Trump’s disregard of decorum and his inclination to become terrifically and obsessively unhinged. He is what we fear as we age – being seemingly senile. Regarding the second takeaway, Trump’s not being presidential, is this news?
It’s widely known Joe Biden has struggled as a stutterer and that, naturally, has had an impact on his public speaking. Big deal. I believe I saw a man resolute, compassionate and honest – even if he struggled some to get there. And, despite tanned, coiffed Trump’s relentless attacks aimed at throwing his opponent off base, Biden didn’t buckle.
I come to this election not as a Biden supporter but as a with-Bernie-for-Biden supporter. Even so, beyond the chaos, I could see Biden as a strong, durable, resilient man. In Trump, I saw one who dodges the opportunity to condemn white supremacists and one who can’t get behind mask-wearing in these sad COVID-19 times. In him, I see America fading away.
My partner reports a time early in his life when he was not good to his first wife. Far less evolved then than he is now with decades of Buddhist practice under his belt, he would, as a young man, create antagonism, start fights and lie to win them. Sounds familiar. It’s easy to toss out lies and vitriol, to tweet horrific incitements to chaos and violence based all on sound and fury signifying nothing. That stuff comes from a primal gut, not from intelligence. Our public schools are trying to address bullying in its many manifestations, but how can we progress under such a model? Of course, it can be said Mr. Biden contributed to the chaos, as did Chris Wallace, but as a child would say of the incumbent: “he started it.” And he didn’t relent.
As a retired teacher who’s witnessed the full gamut in classroom debates, I know that to actually call on truth, experience, compassion, facts and wisdom in order to create a thoughtful productive response, takes time. And that’s what Biden took … tried to take.
I wonder if the hardly-presidential Trump might wake some day, look in the mirror and reflect, as Macbeth did when told by witches that he, unqualified, would be king: “Why do you dress me in borrowed robes?” Indeed, in the end – after a chain of unthinkably violent acts – he was dubbed “a king of shreds and patches” by his sane adversaries who succeeded in ending Macbeth’s reign of terror. A king of shreds and patches.
If humbly I could close with a call to action, it would be this: vote. And be sure your vote is counted. We have so much to lose here: virus management and abatement, climate change amelioration, civil rights, health care for all, reproductive rights, gay rights, truth, dignity, sanity, and more. If we believe this all is too much to lose, then let us not be complacent.
Ann C. Landenberger lives in Williamsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.