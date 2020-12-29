It was 100 years ago, right before New Year’s Eve, when Gen. John Pershing and Herbert Hoover kicked off a fundraising event to feed the starving in Europe. Still reeling from World War I, European nations were suffering severe food shortages as their agriculture had not recovered.
Hoover and Pershing hosted the first of many “invisible guest” dinners into the New Year, where people donated to feed the hungry overseas. The “invisible guest” represented one of the hungry children in Europe.
Families were encouraged to feed “invisible guests” at their meals and mail the donation. The European Relief Council was formed to coordinate this fundraising and unite churches of different religions. They all shared the belief that no one should go hungry. Appeals were printed in newspapers and Americans gave generously. Cincinnati, where I live, was one of the leading cities in fundraising totals.
The president of Austria wrote to Hoover thanking all the donors for “Sacrificing their efforts and money for our benefit.” Donations saved many lives in Europe from starvation 100 years ago.
America historically rises to the challenge of hunger. And we must do this again in 2021. While we feed the hungry at home, we cannot ignore the massive crisis abroad.
The UN World Food Program director David Beasley warns “Because of so many wars, climate change, the widespread use of hunger as a political and military weapon and a global health pandemic that makes all of that exponentially worse — 270 million people are marching toward starvation. Failure to address their needs will cause a hunger pandemic, which will dwarf the impact of COVID.”
This is not a crisis that can be dealt with by just a few, it needs all of us getting involved. Being an advocate fighting hunger is crucial right now to encourage Congress to pass legislation increasing global food aid. Congress tragically did not include overseas food aid in the recent coronavirus relief bill.
You can write a letter to your representatives in the House and Senate urging them to increase funding for global hunger relief. The World Food Program (WFP) says 25 nations are facing devastating levels of hunger. People are starving in war-torn Yemen and South Sudan, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Afghanistan and so many others. Hunger is the biggest source of instability around the globe right now.
When you feed the hungry, you are saving lives. You can do this through your letters or calls to Congress, hosting fundraisers or even playing the WFP’s online education game FreeRice that raises donations. Everyone has a chance to make a contribution to building peace by feeding the hungry.
As a New Year dawns, we must all resolve to take action against hunger.
William Lambers is author of the book “Ending World Hunger” and 2020 Nobel Peace Prize winner, who partnered with the UN World Food Program (WFP).
