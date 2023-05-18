Leaders at the G7 Summit this weekend in Japan (May 19-21) must take action to fight global hunger and jumpstart nuclear disarmament. The G7 includes the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

Russia must be urged to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative with Ukraine that is so essential for feeding the world’s hungry. Russia’s agreement with Ukraine allows precious wheat and other foods to be shipped from Ukrainian ports to feed millions of starving people worldwide.

