The best way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) is to follow in the footsteps of the hit Irish show “Riverdance.”

One of the first steps “Riverdance” took after its initial launch in 1994 was to help others. The video “Riverdance for Rwanda” was released in August of that year to help feed the starving war victims and refugees of Rwanda. Riverdance performers waived all their rights to the video so the entire proceeds would go to Rwanda and five Irish relief organizations operating there. On the back of the video box appeared the quote, “There is a special resonance to this video where all of the talents that combined to make Reverence such a vibrant presentation of Irish cultural life past and present should now give us the opportunity through the enjoyment of their achievement, to reach out to support the people of Rwanda.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.