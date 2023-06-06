When Gen. Dwight Eisenhower spoke at the third anniversary of the D-Day June 6, 1944, invasion, he praised the bravery of American soldiers. The D-Day invasion of Nazi German-occupied France led to the liberation of Europe and victory in World War II.

Speaking in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 6, 1947, Eisenhower also talked about what America must do in the aftermath of D-Day to completely fulfill the mission. Our goal must be a world at peace, free from the terror seen during World War II.

