Reading Proposal 5/Article 22 in preparing to vote for or against this constitutional amendment come November, I have to ask what does a man’s right to “personal reproductive autonomy” look like, especially when it “shall not be denied or infringed” by the laws of Vermont?

A man’s role in reproduction is to impregnate women. Am I the only one seeing a major problem here?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.