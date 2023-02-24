School tax increase proposed to be voted on March 7.
In the infinite wisdom of the legislators in Vermont, a logical conclusion was reached: It's cheaper to run one office rather than three, cheaper to have one superintendent rather than three. This presumes one thing: those who are degreed are capable.
In the time since our school budget and our accountability has been lobbed into one entity, we are to trust that the amount paid is going to programs that best educate and train our kids to be productive, independent thinkers.
The truth is the problem runs the system; the districts which were supposed to save have paid more for the one supervisory than it did for the three. Yes, the administration grew, specialists were hired to instruct the educators on what they already know or should have known, which is how to teach, to reinvent education, something they waste their time on yearly at your expense.
Because you have a degree does not mean you are capable and yet, that is what the legislators presumed. When the average superintendent couldn't run a successful gas station, let alone oversee a tens-of-millions-of-dollars organization, we gave an issue. Michigan pays less than $10,000 per student while ours is almost double and that wouldn't bother me if practical training like home economics and industrial arts were part of the curriculum. Special education now vastly outnumbers the teachers and consequences are nonexistent.
You have a right to demand your tax dollars are used in the best way possible. You have the right to demand that, not only from the schools, but your legislators who seem to place political concerns above the interests of their constituents.
I want the best education money can buy, but more, I expect those at the top to be responsible and accountable as it is our money, it is our kids' lives and we only have a small window to make a difference in their lives.
Pedar Kristiansen lives in Poultney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.