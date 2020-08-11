It seems as though whenever the topic of banning trapping comes up, the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department (Vt. F&W) quickly points to Massachusetts as some cautionary tale of doom of what happens when a state bans or severely restricts trapping. This was witnessed during a June 2020 beaver webinar presented by Vt. F&W. However, after researching their claims, I found much of it to be unfounded. Their pro-trapping position seems to be based in advancing a political agenda to legitimize trapping to counter growing public dissent surrounding the activity.
We can all agree beavers are a keystone species crucial to the health of many types of wildlife. Beaver-created wetlands serve as diverse ecosystems and habitats for threatened and endangered species. With our planet facing the very real effects of climate change, including drought, we should protect beavers, not trap them for “recreation” and “tradition.” Beaver-created habitat reduces erosion, removes harmful pollutants and moderates stream flow during times of flooding and drought. Tragically, these ecosystem engineers are trapped throughout Vermont in unlimited numbers. Trappers can’t claim they do it for money, since beaver pelts are worthless on the fur market.
In 1996, Massachusetts banned most forms of trapping, prohibiting the use of steel-jawed and padded leghold traps, but still allowed the use of live cage traps. Conibear traps, a type of body-crushing “kill” trap, were restricted under the new law, as well. They could only be used if the trapper had unsuccessfully tried to capture an animal for 15 days with a cage trap or if there was an imminent threat to public health or infrastructure, at which point a permit would be issued. This restriction resulted in tremendous wins for Massachusetts wildlife. Bobcats, beavers, foxes and other animals, including dogs and cats, no longer suffer in body-gripping traps all in the name of “tradition.”
Despite this, Vt. F&W claims banning trapping resulted in unmanaged beaver populations causing costly damage to multiple towns. But according to MassWildlife, the beaver population was actually increasing prior to the 1996 trapping ban. Populations grew from 12,000 in 1993 to 22,635 in 1994 revealing trapping did not effectively “manage” beaver numbers statewide before the ban. Also, the beavers trapped prior to the ban were likely not even beavers who were causing damage. Those beavers were likely contributing so much to ecosystems and were trapped for no good reason. Additionally, research conducted on the Quabbin Reservation in Massachusetts found that when beavers are not trapped and killed, their populations will grow rapidly in size before declining and stabilizing at a level approximately 23% of its peak. Thus, beaver populations are self-regulating and do not need to be trapped in order to maintain their population numbers. Also, there is science that suggests trapped/exploited populations may actually have an increase in breeding.
Twenty years ago, the town of Billerica, Massachusetts, addressed beaver concerns by employing Beaver Solution LLC to develop and implement non-lethal, humane, long-lasting and cost-effective plans. As of 2019, the town has a total of 55 beaver management sites: 43 managed with humane flow devices and 12 managed by trapping. Non-lethal management has allowed 38 beaver colonies to create more than 380 acres of wetland area and subsequently provided Billerica with approximately $2,000,000 in ecological services annually. There are easy ways to prevent other types of beaver damage, such as the felling of trees, by wrapping the base of trees with wire mesh or painting them with a gritty paint mixture.
In addition to Billerica’s efforts, the town of Templeton, Massachusetts, implemented five flow devices that have an annualized cost of $163.25 distributed throughout a 20-year life space. Templeton’s animal inspector has found “the flow devices are a very cost-effective way for towns to deal with beavers;” “they save towns a lot of money;” and “they are very effective in keeping down the cost for the DPW.” By correctly installing non-lethal methods of management, living alongside beavers has proven to be ecologically and economically beneficial.
So why is Vermont killing unproblematic beavers? Why is Vt. F&W painting an inaccurate picture of what happened in Massachusetts when they restricted trapping? Trapping to solve a specific threat to infrastructure — as a last result — is one thing, but recreational trapping has no place in a state that prides itself on embracing environmentally friendly policies. I urge Vt. F&W to update its information as it relates to the Massachusetts trapping “ban” and provide the public with current, thorough information — not a trapping-biased agenda.
Anna Kolosky is part of the University of Vermont College of Arts and Sciences.
