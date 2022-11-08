Many commentators have claimed in recent days “Democracy is on the ballot.” Indeed, that has become a common theme for some candidates. I submit that democracy is not on the ballot, but it is very much subject to what happens after the ballots are counted.

Our republic, which has survived many and various challenges over the past 231 years, is built on the consent of the governed. That consent is derived at the ballot box, and acceptance of the balloting results is critical to our survival as a nation and a society.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.