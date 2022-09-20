In his commentary “Victims of violence,” John Nassivera states “a few thousand years ago, the Semitic peoples of the Near East, especially the Canaanites, began to worship the Supreme God under the name of El (Yahweh). God the Father (the Creator God) of the Jews, Christians and Muslims is the same God.”
An article titled “Yahweh's Desert Origins” by Juan Manuel Tebes in the September/October 2022 issue of Biblical Archaeology Review is extremely informative and disputes some of the claims Nassivera makes. In 1 Kings 19:11, Yahweh is depicted as a warrior deity who approaches amid earthquakes and storms. The earliest evidence of the name Yahweh is inscribed on a column from the Egyptian Temple of Solel dated to 1390-53 BCE. The inscriptions refer to the “Ahasu land of Yahu (yhw)” or Yahweh.
At one time, the Israelites were polytheistic and worshiped various Canaanite gods, including Yahweh, El, Asherah, who was the consort of El, and Baal who was a warrior god like Yahweh. By the 10th century BCE, these gods were eventually absorbed into a monotheistic religion where Yahweh was proclaimed the creator of the universe and the one true God of the world.
How did this happen? Did Yahweh commit deicide? How does a god kill or vanquish another god? There were a number of atrocities for which Yahweh was responsible. Deuteronomy 20:13-14: “And when the Lord your God has delivered it (an area of land) into your hands, you shall smite every male thereof with the edge of the sword: But the women and the little ones … shall you take unto yourself ….” Six tribes were destroyed because God commanded it to be so. The reason? He said they performed abominations before him. However, no specific examples were given. 1 Samuel 15: Residents of 31 cities were slaughtered because Yahweh ordered it. There were no terms of surrender offered and no chance to relocate to another land. Nevertheless, Yahweh was magically transformed into a god of peace in Christianity, Islam and Judaism.
All of the Middle Eastern people at that time were superstitious and did not understand phenomena like thunderstorms/lightning, earthquakes, diseases, and so they attributed them to gods. Since that time, science has provided explanations for these events. We have outgrown the necessity of these gods. I submit that warrior gods like Yahweh, El, and Baal did not exist either and, hence, God and Allah are also not real because they were once Yahweh. Does the reader actually believe that Baal existed? If not, then why should Yahweh, just another god like Baal, have existed?
To persuade the reader that Yahweh was not real, I refer to Judges 1:19: “And the Lord was with Judah, and he drove out the inhabitants of the mountain, but could not drive out the inhabitants of the valley, because they had chariots of iron.” This indicates the Lord (God/Yahweh) was not omnipotent. However, Joshua 17:18 says the people with iron chariots would be overcome. Biblical believers usually explain this discrepancy by saying Judah must have disobeyed God. How he did this is the question. If God was not omnipotent, then how could he really be God?
Mr. Nassivera claims “it is individuals, not religions, to be blamed for religiously motivated acts of violence.” He adds: “The truth is (that) pre-Christian, tribal societies tended to be very violent, with warfare that went on continuously for decades and even centuries.” “When peoples have different sets of gods, those gods very often demand their adherents make war with each other.” He then lists Roman paganism, the Aztec religion and many of the old Germanic and Norse religions as examples.
There were many wars caused solely by religion and religious beliefs. The nine wars of the “Holy” crusades were a series of religious wars initiated, supported and sometimes directed by the Catholic Church during the Middle Ages. In 1095, Pope Urban II ordered the first crusade against areas under Islamic rule. It has been estimated between 1 million and 8 million Christians, Jews and Muslims were killed during the nine wars. From 1524 to 1648, at least 10 million Roman Catholics and Protestants were slain during five European wars. In 1947 in India, between 45,000 and 60,000 Hindus and Sikhs were murdered by Muslims, who sustained between 20,000 and 25,000 deaths. The Islamic Ottoman Empire decimated between 800,000 and 1.2 million Christian Armenians from 1895 to 1922. Another 100,000 to 200,000 women and children were forcibly converted to Islam. Shia and Sunni Muslims have killed at least 200,000 of each other in recent decades.
Beginning in the 1700s, European Christians, Catholics and Protestants, tried to convert native North American tribes to Christianity, or at least their versions of it, regardless of the beliefs of the Indians. These beliefs included religions that were monotheistic, polytheistic, animistic, shamanistic and pantheistic. From the 1800s, the United States government, as well as some religious organizations, suppressed Indigenous practices by using violence to convert the tribes to the white man's views. The government also removed children from their families and forced them into government-funded and church-operated boarding schools where the children were taught Christian beliefs, white culture values and the English language, while forbidding them from speaking their own languages and practicing their beliefs. This continued throughout the 1970s.
In 1830, President Andrew Jackson signed the Indian Removal Act that ordered the forcible removal of 100,000 Native Americans from their tribal lands to reservations by federal and local military forces serving a nation of mostly Christians. This resulted in the loss of ancestral homelands that contained resources for their survival; 15,000 deaths ensued from exposure, disease and starvation. The United States made treaties with Indigenous American tribes, promising to end the theft of native land, only to allow the treaties to be violated by white settlers desiring gold, timber, buffalo and land, and to punish resistance.
No, Mr. Nassivera, individuals and religions are to blame for religiously motivated acts of violence around the world, including here in the United States. I submit that religions can be a bane to human life and in many instances, have done more harm than good over thousands of years. I do agree that some religious organizations today do help many people in dire distress, like poverty, hunger and inadequate medical care. Unfortunately, some still proselytize as part of their assistance. I have a real problem with that.
John Klimenok Jr. lives in Plainfield.
