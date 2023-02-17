In his commentary titled Humanus absentibus, John Nassivera presents some “scientific” information I must dispute. He states: “The odds in favor of random chance in the universe being able to create conditions needed for life are astronomically small …” I suggest he read the following articles: “The Origin of the Universe, Earth and Life,” by the National Academy of Sciences, 1999; “Hypotheses about the origins of life,” by the Khan Academy that includes seven informative videos; and “Calculating the Odds that Life Could Begin by Chance,” by Dave Deamer, 2009. He continues: “There are physicists, molecular biologists and cosmologists who are coming around to a somewhat similar understanding of humanity’s place in the universe.” “They suggest that an overly simplistic application of Darwinian theory … has led science astray.” I ask him once again, what are the names of these scientists?
An organism’s DNA affects how it looks and behaves as well as its physiology. Without mutations in its DNA, evolution could not occur. A chance mutation in its DNA causes changes in all aspects of its life. Whether or not an individual survives depends on whether it has genes that produce traits well-adapted to its environment. Because some individuals in a population are better able to survive and produce more offspring, they pass their advantageous traits via genes to the next population. Individual organisms don’t evolve; populations evolve over time. Evolution is not predictable, and randomness is key in determining how things change. But that’s not the same as saying life evolves by chance because, while the cause of evolution is random mutations in organisms’ genes, the process of evolution is by natural selection. Evolution is not only a validated theory, it is also a fact.
Mr. Nassivera makes some other comments that are easily disprovable. One is “with rare exceptions, most of the world is at peace, and tribal warfare is almost extinct.” Here are the facts. The first number given in the next sentence is the year the war/conflict began, the second is the location of the conflict, and the last is the estimated total loss of life of both civilians and military personnel. Most of the following wars/conflicts continue today — 1948, Myanmar, between 180,000 and 210,000; 2014, Ukraine/Russia, 320,000; 2000 to 2008, Ethiopia/Eritrea, 395,000 to 800,000; 1978, Afghanistan, 1.5 million to 2.5 million; 1991, Somalia, 500,000 to 1 million; 2003, Iraq, 330,000 to 1.2 million; 2003, Darfur genocide, more than 300,000; 2008, Sudan, 2 million; 2009, Africa (Boko Haram), 40,000; 2011, Syrian civil war, 580,000 to 610,000; and 2015, Yemeni civil war, 377,000. According to the recent publication titled Global Report on Food Crisis 2022 Mid-year Update — World (Readers: You will need to “Download Report” to view it.), “violence and conflict … will undoubtedly continue to increase around the world as food and water become more scarce.”
Various studies estimate the Carrying Capacity (CC) of the Earth to be anywhere from 500 million people to 1 trillion people based on how fast the finite amount of natural resources, like potable water and food, are consumed. For example, the average middle-class American uses 3.3 times the subsistence level of food and almost 250 times the subsistence level of clean water. If everyone on Earth were a middle-class American, the CC would be about 2 billion people. The problem is that billions of people living today want to be like an American. If this happens, it would increase the consumption of natural resources at an even faster rate. If Americans and others consumed less, then the CC could be much higher. His estimate of a CC of 11 billion people would require that everyone on the planet be a vegetarian and that all of the arable land be used to grow plants for people, not animals.
The Global Report referenced above confirms that, because of global warming, farmlands are decreasing in area as the result of droughts, and lakes providing potable water to cities are drying up. Agricultural lands near coastlines are being reduced in size due to flooding and sea level rise. Major earthquakes and more and more violent storms, including tornadoes and hurricanes, are producing serious damage to crops as well as loss of life. “The drought in the Horn of Africa, already persisting for two years, is highly likely to further worsen due to a looming unprecedented fifth poor rainy season.” COVID-19, cholera and other major diseases have put an enormous burden on a large number of countries. “As a result, poverty and acute food insecurity rates are on the rise, as well as risks of civil unrest driven by increasing socioeconomic grievances. …”
According to Mr. Nassivera, “Famine, a common problem for thousands of years, is now quite a rare occurrence.” He refers the reader to “Famine: A Short History,” by Cormac O’Grady, 2009. The author provides an optimistic outlook that famine will be erased eventually, but not now. The Global Report substantiates that more than 90% of the population of Afghanistan lives in poverty. “In Somalia, 1.8 million children, more than half of the country’s children, are suffering from acute malnutrition and are on the brink of famine.” “In war-torn Yemen, imports of food, fuel and medicines are severely limited, resulting in the expectation that more than 160,000 people will suffer famine.” There are at least 20 other countries where hunger is a way of life for many, including Ethiopia, South Sudan, Angola, Haiti, Lebanon, Syria and Ukraine. The United Nations has estimated that 25,000 people, including 10,000 children, starve to death each day and 854 million face chronic food deprivation.
The prices of gasoline, oil and other petrochemicals, like fertilizer, have skyrocketed causing concomitant increases in food and energy costs that put millions of people out of reach of staples, like grain. “Rising inflation rates have enhanced the cost of credit and curbed financial inflows directed toward developing countries. “Funding shortfalls and rising operational costs have reduced humanitarian assistance across many of these hunger hot spots.”
Statistics show that approximately 40% of the food produced in the United States is never eaten. If just half of the potential food waste worldwide were recovered, world hunger could be eliminated. Hunger is more than just not having enough to eat; it’s about having enough nutritious food to eat. This impedes human development at every age. Poor nutrition accounts for 45% of the deaths among children worldwide younger than the age of 5. Yet, according to Mr. Nassivera, hunger is now a “rare occurrence.”
While Mr. Nassivera believes that “most of the world is at peace,” it is clear to me that it is not, and its people are suffering terribly and needlessly.
John Klimenok Jr. lives in Plainfield.
