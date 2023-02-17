In his commentary titled Humanus absentibus, John Nassivera presents some “scientific” information I must dispute. He states: “The odds in favor of random chance in the universe being able to create conditions needed for life are astronomically small …” I suggest he read the following articles: “The Origin of the Universe, Earth and Life,” by the National Academy of Sciences, 1999; “Hypotheses about the origins of life,” by the Khan Academy that includes seven informative videos; and “Calculating the Odds that Life Could Begin by Chance,” by Dave Deamer, 2009. He continues: “There are physicists, molecular biologists and cosmologists who are coming around to a somewhat similar understanding of humanity’s place in the universe.” “They suggest that an overly simplistic application of Darwinian theory … has led science astray.” I ask him once again, what are the names of these scientists?

An organism’s DNA affects how it looks and behaves as well as its physiology. Without mutations in its DNA, evolution could not occur. A chance mutation in its DNA causes changes in all aspects of its life. Whether or not an individual survives depends on whether it has genes that produce traits well-adapted to its environment. Because some individuals in a population are better able to survive and produce more offspring, they pass their advantageous traits via genes to the next population. Individual organisms don’t evolve; populations evolve over time. Evolution is not predictable, and randomness is key in determining how things change. But that’s not the same as saying life evolves by chance because, while the cause of evolution is random mutations in organisms’ genes, the process of evolution is by natural selection. Evolution is not only a validated theory, it is also a fact.

