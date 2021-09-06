In his commentary, titled “J.D. Vance, families, and us”, John Nassivera makes a number of assertions — some true, some false. “All societies that lean toward secularism and atheism have fertility rates that are below replacement level (2.1 births per woman).” True. “Without significant immigration, they (states and towns) will not be able to hold their economies and social programs together through the coming decades” and that “whole towns and regions (would) become depressed and die.” Possibly True. Perhaps Mr. Nassivera has forgotten what the plaque on the Statue of Liberty says: “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free … .” We are all immigrants who have built this country into what it is today. I conclude that he is in favor of allowing more immigrants, who would help prevent that depression and death from happening, to continue to enter the United States.
Mr. Nassivera uses the concept of “carrying capacity,” the number of people the earth can support. He claims: “World population will be decreasing (sic) slowly and steadily, coming to a permanent plateau at 10 — 11 billion worldwide (as per the United Nations’ mid-level estimate). This is within current estimates of our planet’s carrying capacity and continued improvement in human ecology is extremely likely during the next 80 years.” False. The current population is rapidly approaching 8 billion people. The “UNEP Global Environmental Alert Service — One Planet, How Many People” shows that a majority of studies estimate that the CC is no more than 8 billion people. Other studies estimate the CC to be anywhere from 500 million people to 1 trillion people, based on the fact that our planet has a finite amount of natural resources, like potable water, arable land, and food, that can be consumed at different rates. For example, the average middle-class American uses 3.3 times the subsistence level of food and almost 250 times the subsistence level of clean water.
If everyone on Earth were a middle-class American, the CC would be about 2 billion people. The problem is that billions of people living today want to be like this American, resulting in the consumption of natural resources at an even faster rate. If Americans and others consumed less, then the CC could be much higher. The CC estimate of 10 — 11 billion people assumes that everyone on the planet would be a vegetarian where the arable land would be used to grow plants, not animals. To deny billions to have the good life that Americans enjoy would be cruel, but to have everyone consuming like many Americans would eventually destroy the earth’s ability to provide for its human inhabitants.
Today, worldwide, about 25,000 people, including more than 10,000 children, die from hunger and hunger-related diseases each day and more than 850 million people are undernourished. Yet, Mr. Nassivera wants us to believe that encouraging more people, especially the nonreligious, to have more children, would solve many problems. What needs to happen is to reduce the Total Fertility Rate of the religious. According to him: “In the U.S., atheists and agnostics have a TFR of 1.6 and 1.3 while Catholics and Evangelicals have 2.3, with Mormons having the highest, 3.4.” True. Moreover, “worldwide, Christians have a TFR of 2.6 and Muslims have 2.9 … .” True. “These two religions are followed by 50% (of) the world’s people today (true) and by 2050 over 60% of the world will follow these religions and 15% will follow Hinduism.” (Unknown) It is clear to this writer that it is too many of the religious, not the secular, who are causing the increasing stress on the earth’s resources.
Climate change produced by the warming of the land, oceans, and atmosphere is caused mostly by increasing anthropomorphic amounts of carbon dioxide and methane. This has resulted in the reduction of arable land due to desertification, of two-thirds of the large predatory fish in the oceans, and of 50% of coral reefs, home of many fish species. Global warming increases sea level rise with the concomitant loss of agricultural coastal land. It also creates stronger hurricanes, more intense floods, and a longer, more destructive fire season. Fossil fuels are the source of 85% of commercial energy, 65% of fiber, and most plastics.
Increasing the amount of use of fossil fuels and mineral deposits will only worsen the current amount of soil, air and water quality deterioration caused by pollution.
This will result in a slowly dying planet. Mr. Nassivera has ignored these facts.
John Klimenok lives in Plainfield.
