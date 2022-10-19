In a recent commentary titled “About evolution” by John Nassivera, he affirms he is a “theistic evolutionist” who accepts “evolution in life forms occurs, but … that an intelligent direction and design is necessary to explain the origin of life, its evolution and the speed and manner of that evolution.”

He refers to “The Origin of Species” and “The Descent of Man” written by Charles Darwin and criticizes him for not having “any explanation of the most important traits unique to humans.” In 1859 when “Origin” was published, DNA, RNA and genes had not yet been discovered or investigated. These molecules definitively confirm what Darwin had hypothesized. Mr. Nassivera admits “there are some physical similarities between humans and apes,” but that we are “thoroughly dissimilar” to them. Humans and apes share about 96% of the same genes; we share about 99% of the same genes with chimpanzees. He states that scientists have learned a great deal about how DNA works, but claims it “does not easily fit into the Darwinian or neo-Darwinian model of evolution through random mutations interacting with random changes in environments.” He provides no documentation. Most biological scientists would strenuously disagree with his statement.

