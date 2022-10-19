In a recent commentary titled “About evolution” by John Nassivera, he affirms he is a “theistic evolutionist” who accepts “evolution in life forms occurs, but … that an intelligent direction and design is necessary to explain the origin of life, its evolution and the speed and manner of that evolution.”
He refers to “The Origin of Species” and “The Descent of Man” written by Charles Darwin and criticizes him for not having “any explanation of the most important traits unique to humans.” In 1859 when “Origin” was published, DNA, RNA and genes had not yet been discovered or investigated. These molecules definitively confirm what Darwin had hypothesized. Mr. Nassivera admits “there are some physical similarities between humans and apes,” but that we are “thoroughly dissimilar” to them. Humans and apes share about 96% of the same genes; we share about 99% of the same genes with chimpanzees. He states that scientists have learned a great deal about how DNA works, but claims it “does not easily fit into the Darwinian or neo-Darwinian model of evolution through random mutations interacting with random changes in environments.” He provides no documentation. Most biological scientists would strenuously disagree with his statement.
I have learned that Mr. Nassivera is a devout Roman Catholic who received a Ph.D. in Comparative Literature in 1977 and then taught literature at Columbia University. When he delves into science, he is well outside his field of expertise. Based on his commentary, it is clear to me he has used unreliable and biased information that supports his views about theistic evolution (TE). I have a master’s degree in astronomy from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and a master’s degree in geology from Wesleyan University in Connecticut. I read science magazines and books avidly about a great number of subjects and have the knowledge to write objectively about them.
There are two versions of TE: God could have directly manipulated and/or designed genetic mutations at just the right time, a process known as intelligent design, that Mr. Nassivera appears to believe. Alternatively, God “front-loaded” all of the necessary information into the initial conditions of the universe. That is, God could have simply started things going and let things run naturally. This idea is indistinguishable from non-theistic evolution (NTE). The problem is: From where did God come? To believe He has always existed strains credulity. Theoretical physicists have shown how the universe could have come into existence without the necessity of a god.
The number of current, biological species on Earth may be as high as 100,000,000. It is estimated the number of species that have become extinct are 10 to 100 times that number. Why did God allow these billions of species to die off? Was He displeased with His own creations? That these many species did not survive is direct evidence for NTE because they were ill-adapted to their environments.
Non-theistic or materialistic evolutionists have numerous pieces of evidence to support neo-Darwinian evolution where it proceeds without a plan or a purpose, i.e., random and undirected. The apparent design seen in life on Earth is caused by the adaptation of living organisms to their environment, not by divine intervention. In his book “Human Errors: A Panorama of Our Glitches,” Nathan Cents, a professor of biology at John Jay College, shows that humans cannot possibly be considered the product of an intelligent designer. Shortcomings observed in the human body reflect features that evolved to enhance our survival long ago, but are very different from what we need today. Human knees are poorly adapted for bipedalism and should have been “designed” so that they would bend backward forming a more efficient and powerful joint. Our sinuses drain upward instead of downward, resulting in humans being much more susceptible to having viral and sinus infections than what occurs in other mammals. Why didn’t the designer take advantage of gravity? Humans have a common tube (esophagus) for air and food/water that can result in choking while all other mammals have one for each.
While most animals can make the nutrients needed in their diets, humans can’t. Examples are vitamin B and iron. Too little vitamin B can cause beriberi and iron deficiency causes almost a million deaths each year. Does God not care about our metabolism or did evolution come up short? The human eye is not as well-designed as the octopus eye. Because of their off-center retinas, humans have blind spots. The octopus eye does not have this problem. I have to wonder why a designer would direct mutations to create inferior eyes in humans. There are numerous, peer-reviewed papers showing how complex structures like the eye can evolve in gradual steps from a simple eye spot that can barely detect light to a human eye. I recommend that the reader go online and check out “The Top Ten Daily Consequences of Having Evolved” by Robb Dunn. Written for the layperson, it’s fascinating reading. He presents several examples of weaknesses in our bodies and how NTE, not TE, can explain them. They include hiccups, backaches, unsupported intestines, loss of fur, goosebumps and obesity.
All living things, including humans, have many design flaws, many of which could have been avoided if a designer had wanted that. However, they exist because we evolved from genetic mutations that resulted in beings good enough to survive, but not necessarily at a better level. Evolution does not care if the organism becomes more advanced as long as it survives.
Mr. Nassivera calls current NTE “bad science” because it doesn’t invoke a Creator. He provides no supporting evidence for this claim. He totally disagrees that “life happened and humans happened by mere random chance, for no purpose, stuck in a universe without meaning, purpose or direction, in a world that is nothing but heartless, cruel and sadistic.”
Based on what scientists currently know, this is exactly what the universe is really like. He concludes that, without God, nihilism would result. It is clear he has little faith in people. As one of millions of secular humanists in the world, I accept “The Affirmations of Humanism” that encourage people to better themselves and the world using science and reason, altruism, honesty and responsibility. This philosophy is much better than nonsensical dogmas and theologies of despair.
John Klimenok Jr. lives in Plainfield.
