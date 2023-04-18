Throughout the month of April, local farmworker organization Migrant Justice will be traveling across Vermont and surrounding states to bring awareness to their Milk with Dignity program and connect with supporters.
In 2009, Jose Obeth Santiz Cruz was pulled into a mechanized gutter scraper while at work on a Vermont dairy farm and was strangled to death by his clothing. This tragedy struck the migrant farmworker community and inspired workers to come together to take action.
From a desire for change, Migrant Justice sprouted, whose “mission is to build the voice, capacity and power of the farmworker community and engage community partners to organize for economic justice and human rights.”
Through Migrant Justice, farmworkers have a direct voice in advocating and fighting for their human rights by participating in surveys, meetings and community dialogues to discuss common problems and abuse they experience in the industry. Allies of Migrant Justice also contribute to the progress and victories of the program by donating and standing in support of farmworkers.
Through their Milk with Dignity program, Migrant Justice is a leader in organizing systematic change in the fight for farmworkers’ rights in Vermont and across the United States. Milk with Dignity is a worker-driven program ensuring fair and safe housing, as well as a dignified work environment for farmworkers in the dairy industry. The Milk with Dignity Code of Conduct is a set of labor and living standards created by workers whose farms enrolled in the program must comply with. Participating farms agree to implement fair wages, working hours and benefits, equal opportunity, clean and safe housing, and employee safety and health. Corporations that buy dairy products are held accountable to ensure the farms in their supply chain enroll in Milk with Dignity and meet these standards.
The program empowers farmworkers to defend their rights in the code of conduct with the support of third-party auditors. To ensure compliance, farms that fail to improve conditions to comply with farmworker rights can be suspended from the program and lose its benefits.
Milk with Dignity is improving conditions and securing rights for hundreds of farmworkers through an initial agreement with Ben & Jerry’s, the first company to join the program. Described as a “historic day for dairy workers,” the signing of the Milk with Dignity agreement by Ben & Jerry’s launched the program on farms throughout Vermont and New York that supply the cream for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.
Migrant Justice is now calling on grocery chain Hannaford supermarkets to follow in Ben & Jerry’s footsteps and to join the Milk with Dignity program. This would mean Hannaford would require its dairy suppliers to abide by the Milk with Dignity Code of Conduct, ensuring farmworkers are granted their human rights and provided with a healthy living and work environment. Hannaford is a large dairy buyer, with nearly 200 stores across the Northeast, so their contribution to the program would make a significant impact.
Hannaford’s response to the farmworkers’ campaign calling for them to join Milk with Dignity was to create their own hotline called the “Speak-Up Line.” Through the hotline, there have been complaints from 10 different farms proving abuse on farms associated with Hannaford. Remediation has not been applied to these complaints, and Hannaford has yet to agree to join the Milk with Dignity program, showing the hotline does not protect workers’ rights.
This corporation continues to allow for the mistreatment of farmworkers everywhere and fails to take responsibility for the problem.
Learn what steps you can take to get involved in order to put pressure on Hannaford to join Milk with Dignity by joining Migrant Justice at a tour stop near you. Consider donating and signing up for action alerts and updates, as well as additional details and locations of the tour at www.migrantjustice.net online.
Hadley Kielich, of Waitsfield, is a sophomore at UVM studying public communication.
