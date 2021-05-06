I am writing to clarify a possible misconception related to the banner headline in Tuesday’s paper. The headline read, “Board denies student request.” As the article that followed explained, it was the board chairman, acting alone, who denied the request. The School Board as a whole was not given the opportunity to weigh in on this request, and I don’t want anyone to get the wrong impression, especially those who are soon to be citizens. School boards should encourage participation!
I, personally, would like to thank Mr. Falco for his advocacy and encourage him to continue to speak up about issues that concern him. I think, as a School Board and as a community, we need to encourage open public dialogue, especially on the part of our young people, because that is how we keep our democracy vibrant and alive.
I would encourage everyone to stay politically active and if one avenue for communication is blocked, to utilize others. Some of the options available include: writing directly to elected officials via email or actual letters; speaking up at public meetings (such as School Board meetings, Board of Alderman meetings, legislative forums); writing letters to the editor; participating in advocacy groups, or in online forums.
It is important that we keep our expressions respectful and focused on the issues, of course, which seems to be harder to do in social media settings, but it’s important to remember that, when you get someone angry, they are no longer listening, which defeats the purpose of advocacy.
I have been very impressed in recent months with the quality of letters showing up on the Herald’s editorial page. There have been some very considerate and well-thought-out letters by folks who are not the usual names we see on that page. I think the bar has been raised, and that’s wonderful! Let’s keep it up, folks! This is how we grow as a community and as a democracy!
Kevin Kiefaber lives in Rutland.
