It’s been in the news a lot recently — Vermont is facing a housing crisis. Vermont’s housing crisis dominates the discussions of hospital recruiters, business boardrooms and dinner tables of residents increasingly struggling to secure and maintain housing. Recent estimates by Vermont Housing Finance Agency indicate we’ll need to add 30,000 to 40,000 new homes by 2030 to meet the demand and stabilize the housing market. This will be a heavy lift for a state that, in recent years, has only averaged 2,100 new homes per year.

Closing Vermont’s housing gap will require unprecedented housing construction. Many worry that growth will destroy our bucolic landscape, alter the character of our historic villages, and threaten the natural environment. Smart growth policies can help us meet our state’s overwhelming housing needs while preserving Vermont’s vibrant communities and natural environment.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.