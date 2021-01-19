Thank you for Kathleen Kesson’s recent piece, “Contested realities,” on the need for more media literacy, in schools and elsewhere. For sure, we would all do well to take in our news and information with a more critical eye so that we aren’t so easily duped by fictions made up by people to advance their own agendas, such as that the last election was rigged.
However, I wonder if the problem of people living in ‘different realities’ goes far deeper than the need to question the media we consume. My own sense is that the feeling we are living in separate realities goes way beyond the internet, or bias in the media, or self-serving politicians and pundits, or our seemingly dysfunctional democracy, as evidenced by the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
I wonder if our collective sense that we are living in different realities is more related to the decline in the whole notion of a consensus reality in the first place. This probably has as much to do with psychology as it does with the society we live in; that our personal reality is not at all the collective reality.
As a mental health counselor, for example, I see people every day (on Zoom, that is) whose notions of what they thought was reality break apart before their very eyes: an adult who discovers they misremembered a childhood experience; an adolescent who realizes their anger is a cover for a bigger hurt underneath; a child who suddenly understands their parent has been abusive.
Like any decent counselor, rather than try to convince them that everything’s fine, that their old ideas of their earlier reality is all there is, I instead encourage them to experience their feelings in a new way and so question what they thought was real in the first place. And after a sometimes painful process, what eventually emerges is invariably a truer, more authentic person who is healthier and feels better about themselves.
But then back into the world we fall, to find our idea of our new self still doesn’t quite fit into what the rest of the world thinks. Indeed, we usually go right on believing the world is more fractured and fragmented than ever. And so, back to questioning reality we go.
Those of us of a certain age remember well the lines from the Talking Heads song, Once In a Lifetime:
“And you may ask yourself, ‘Well, how did I get here?’
And you may say to yourself, ‘This is not my beautiful house. This is not my beautiful wife.’
And you may say to yourself, ‘My God! What have I done?’ ”
Perhaps one way back to a more holistic world is to recognize the contradiction here: That we all share some sense, together, that the world is on the brink of falling apart. That is, a consensus reality is emerging that we don’t share a consensus reality.
Maybe the most encouraging sign of authentic wholeness is we’re starting to realize reality is much more than we thought it was and we’re far greater than who we thought we were.
Where we go from here is anybody’s guess.
Martin Kemple lives in Worcester.
