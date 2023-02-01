A wise woman recently told me a story that’s worth sharing:
Back in ancient times, a Japanese emperor received lavish gifts of exquisite Chinese pottery, among the finest in the world. Somehow, however, many of the dishes became broken. Hearing of this, skilled artisans from throughout the land gathered the broken plates and bowls and began repairing them piece by piece, using specially made lacquers of gold and silver to bind the shards together. To the people’s astonishment, these newly restored dishes were more beautiful than the originals! Inspired, the artisans and their apprentices developed this craft to create what is considered among the most precious pottery ever made. Thus was born the Japanese art of kintsugi.
The woman who told me this story thus decided to take up this craft herself. Her own life was something of a patchwork. She came from an Asian family but was raised in an Arab country because her father was a Christian missionary. She grew up in what could be called a triple patriarchy: a household dominated by her strong, overbearing father; in a Muslim society controlled solely by men; and practicing a more traditional form of Christianity, also very male-dominated.
In her early teens, she was sent to boarding school in Europe. She later moved to the United States for college, where she lives now between visiting her family in Asia and working remotely. She could be called a global citizen.
“I used to think my life was broken, like those dishes,” the woman said to me. “But now I see that by reshaping the broken pieces of my life together, I am better than I was when I was first made. I’m stronger, wiser, more me.”
She went on: “Maybe the world is the same way,” she pondered. “We hear the news every day and think of the world as broken. And only breaking into more pieces as time goes on. But perhaps in trying to mend it back together, we are making something new that’s better than the original.”
I’m glad she told me that. I hadn’t thought of it before.
Martin Kemple lives in Worcester.
