At the coffee shop this morning, this kind lady to my left with her 5-year-old daughter informed me she and her family had just moved here from Austin, Texas. Then the young guy with a beard and a dog to the right announced he had arrived fresh from Iowa. “Nice place to raise your kids, Iowa,” he beefed, “But a lousy place to grow up.”
So as a public service, following are some tips to newly arrived COVID refugees trying to blend in.
You’re good. I’m good. We’re all good. (Except when it comes to parking in Montpelier. Then it's everybody for themselves, survival of the fittest. Me first. You bad.)
Driving etiquette: When motoring down a main road and approaching a vehicle trying to pull out from a side road, or from a parking lot or driveway, slow down and let them in about half the time. Likewise, someone will let you in from a side road or driveway about half the time. If you get let in less than half the time, relax. If you get in less than a quarter of the time, relax even more. If you never get let in, might be time to move back to Iowa. Too many people around here.
If you haven’t already, take up a hobby in some esoteric department like Byzantium coin collecting, or aboriginal geomancy, or Tico de Brahe astronomy. By doing something nobody else is interested in, you’ll fit in better.
Raising kids: Do it the way you want to. Enjoy the memories.
Raising teenagers: Forget about it. Get counseling.
Go in to any hardware store between Williamstown and Waitsfield and ask for Karl. Somebody named Karl (or Carl, or Carla, or Carol) is bound to work there, and people will be impressed that you’re in the know. If Karl isn’t there, ask for Tip. (Note: This only works for Aubuchon’s in Montpelier.)
What is mud season? Nothing to get worked up about. You’ll be fine, especially if you live on the end of a dirt road outside Woodbury.
Start a garden. Yes, in late August. (Serious.) If you don’t know, ask your neighbor. If you don't have any dirt nearby, put some basil or thyme on your kitchen windowsill. (NB: A spider plant on a stool next to the coatrack counts as a first garden.)
Important: It’s not OK to wear a Monsanto feed cap, torn jersey and purple flannel shorts with pink crocks to the grocery store in mid-January if you’re a guy.
More important: It’s always OK to wear a Monsanto feed cap, torn jersey and purple flannel shorts with pink crocks, or anything else you want, to the grocery store in mid-January if you’re a guy, gal, transitioning, non-binary, defiantly not non-binary, gay, bi-, cis-, neither, both, all of the above, or completely confused.
Gotcha, didn’t we? If you blushed, felt embarrassed or became enraged when reading those last two … take a yoga class.
Don’t believe everything you read in the paper. (But trust your heart.)
Everybody else here — including the first Vermonters and the oldest of old-timers — came from somewhere else if you go back far enough. Yet we all belong here somehow, mostly because we’re already here.
And we seem to have something good going on here, most of the time anyway.
Even though the dark forces ‘out there’ in the rest of the world also take hold here — including ‘us-versus-them’ kinds of thinking; lust for money and power and an easy high, and too much poverty, hunger and homelessness — we try to be kind, respectful and forgiving of each other as much as possible.
With just a little bit of wonder about life — like being out in the woods when a breeze stirs up — feeling awe at the mystery of it all, approaching reverence. Can you tell?
Martin Kemple lives in Worcester.
