In the 26 years I spent “on the air” in Rutland County, I was, as Harry Chapin sang, “playing all the hits for you wherever you may be.” By the early '90s when I first introduced myself to Rutland County, it was the era of Michael Bolton, Janet Jackson, New Kids On The Block, Madonna & Taylor Dayne (whom I introduced one 1990s evening to an enthusiastic crowd at The Paramount Theatre).
All of that, though, happened some 20 years after I first opened a radio microphone. When I began my radio career in the very early part of the 1970s, the hit music stations were still heavily playing all of the great music of the '60s. The very newest hit songs then came from artists like Paul Simon, Jim Croce and yes, even Grand Funk Railroad. But during those early days, the crux of the music was still heavily influenced by the great acts of the '60s. The Rolling Stones, The Beatles and Three Dog Night were just three of so many that shaped what was arguably the greatest decade of pop and rock music in history.
But among them all was a band that burst onto the radio waves in 1966 and for more than two years starting with their own television show that year, became one of the biggest bands of the 1960s. Mike Nesmith, Mickey Dolenz, Davy Jones and Peter Tork made up The Monkees. Here, I could begin a history of the hows and whys The Monkees came to being, but with the passing last week of Mike Nesmith, I would rather concentrate on the substance of what eventually became a group that in a very short period of time sold over 75 million records worldwide, making them one of the biggest-selling groups of all time. It’s true that early on in their rise to fame most of the instruments on those hit songs were played by the highly regarded “sessions group” known as The Wrecking Crew, but it wasn’t long before their musical talent, especially that of Nesmith, gave them total control as a true band and, as that band, recorded songs that were as good, and in many cases, better than many of the other acts of their time.
At the peak of their fame, they released a half-dozen LPs chock full of some of the most fun music of the late-'60s: nuggets like “Last Train To Clarksville,” “(I’m Not Your) Stepping Stone,” Carole King’s “Sometime In The Morning” and Neil Diamond’s “Look Out (Here Comes Tomorrow). As great as those songs, and so many others from those LPs sounded when first released in the latter part of the '60s, more than 50 years on they seem to have aged well and taken on even a more adult feel. And from that perspective, you can truly appreciate the masterful harmonies and musical arrangements that went into each song. True, they were never going to have the historical impact of The Beatles or The Rolling Stones. Each member of The Monkees knew that. However, they also knew as the years went by that they had firmly locked themselves into rock and roll history with music that has stood the test of time and like a fine wine, has gotten better with age.
I was on the air at Rutland radio station 94-5 The Drive the day in February 2012 that word came of the sudden death of member Davy Jones. Seven years later, Peter Tork would lose his battle with cancer and now, after this week’s death of the leader of that band, Mike Nesmith, only Micky Dolenz remains. Yet, so does all that great music.
So, turn on your Spotify, grab an old CD or better yet, pull out that old vinyl copy of “More Of The Monkees” and treat yourself. It all sounds as good, maybe even better, than it ever has. The rock of “Stepping Stone” and “l‘m A Believer,” the ballads of songs like “I Wanna Be Free” or the pure genius of Monkees humor with “Gonna Buy Me A Dog,” their music deserves a fresh listen. I don’t think you’ll be disappointed. Just ask your Auntie Grizelda.
Ed Kelly lives in Clarendon.
