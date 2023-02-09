In response to Bruce Baroffio’s commentary in the Jan. 31 issue of the Caledonian Record, your readers should know that each year, steel-jaw leghold and body-gripping “quick kill” traps all injure, maim and kill thousands of fur-bearing animals, not to mention the owls, eagles, dogs and cats that are “collateral” damage.
A large majority of Vermonters want that to change. According to a 2017 survey conducted by the University of Vermont’s Center for Rural Studies, the majority of Vermonters (75.4%) would like to see leghold, body-gripping and drowning traps banned. According to a 2022 survey done by the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, 68% of Vermonters would like to see recreational trapping banned. VTF&W continues to vigorously support recreational trapping despite the fact that the vast majority of taxpayers who pay into their $26 million budget, are opposed to it.
So-called “Best Management Practices” are now being used to soft-pedal these traps to Vermonters. Upon close scrutiny, these BMPs do almost nothing to address most people’s essential concerns. BMPs set standards for the level of harm that is expected to be inflicted on the target animal. For one of the scales, up to 30% of the animals caught are expected to suffer from severe trauma, including broken bones and amputation of a limb. Animals caught in so-called quick kill traps can be expected to struggle and suffer for as long as five minutes before becoming permanently unconscious; up to 30% of those animals can struggle and suffer for undetermined periods of time. And, of course, animals caught in leghold traps can struggle and suffer for hours, and sometimes days.
The very concept of creating BMPs for body-crushing traps is Orwellian. Tooth fractures and eye lacerations are considered tolerable injuries. These traps, like land mines, are indiscriminate in selecting their victims, not the least of which are other people’s cats and dogs. BMPs do nothing to address that problem. Importantly, BMPs disregard how trapped animals are killed, and large numbers of these animals are bludgeoned to death with what trappers call “wacking sticks.”
The American Veterinary Medical Association maintains: “Any sanctioned use of leghold traps should be accompanied by evidence that their use is necessary and the most humane option that meets the needs of the research or other sanctioned use.” The operative word is “necessary.” There are legitimate reasons for trapping: public health, safety, protecting crops, livestock and domestic pets, conservation, and protecting municipal infrastructure. But recreation is not one of them.
In Vermont, we trap and kill approximately 9,000 foxes, otters, bobcats and other furbearers every year using methods that 108 countries and 10 states have made illegal. Almost every single one of those 9,000 animals that are killed in Vermont annually is killed in the name of “fun and recreation.” With good reason, the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies tells trappers to be careful about what they put on social media. They advise, “Your excitement and enthusiasm for trapping is the best promotion! Sharing why you enjoy trapping is a great way to spread the message that trapping is a fun outdoor activity.” But we should ask ourselves if torturing and destroying 9,000 of these beautiful animals annually here in Vermont can be justified by a few hundred people having “a little fun.”
Lipstick on a porcupine isn’t going to make it huggable. And so-called BMPs aren’t ever going to turn the ruthless destruction of 9,000 animals annually into a little harmless fun.
Dave Kelley lives in Greensboro and is vice chair of the Vermont Wildlife Coalition.
