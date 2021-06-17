I have lived in Chelsea for 60-plus years and have gotten to know a lot of people. I feel I am a pretty good judge of character. The Childs family had a horse farm just over the border in the neighboring Tunbridge. Harold and Marilyn Childs trained horses and Marilyn worked in the Chelsea school system.
They raised three boys, Robert, David and Carl. They grew up to be fine businessmen. Robert married a nice young lady from Tunbridge and together, they raised their two sons, Wayland and Eli.
I would like to talk about Wayland. I have known this young man since he was very young. He grew up enjoying racing, among other hobbies. When he was still young, he moved south to work for NASCAR for a time. Returning home, he established his own business of building race cars and later, was able to purchase a business in Chelsea. He continues to build race cars, as well as serve the community with their automotive needs.
Wayland is a good businessman. He is polite and caring and willing to help anyone in need. As I read the article in The Times Argus and the Rutland Herald, I felt as if I needed to create a better picture of Wayland. I would refer to this young man as a "gentle giant."
Since owning his business in town, it has been broken into twice. The first time, it cost him over $400 just to repair the door and casing. The second time, valuable equipment was stolen along with a sentimental artifact. It must be extremely frustrating to have this happen and when you find out where the stolen property is, I guess I can understand wanting to get it back.
It is my understanding that the Childs family had been told there was a warrant out for the arrest of the person who was doing the stealing. It is also my understanding that a woman had contacted police to tell them she was meeting the man with the stolen property in hope of buying it back. Apparently, the police were too busy to go to the scene until another call prompted them to show up.
At this point, Wayland gave up to police and was taken into custody. Witnesses were reported to have heard police apologize to the man holding the stolen property. If only the police had taken the time to investigate that part of the situation.
One thing I can say knowing Wayland all these years, is that he never meant to use the gun other than a way of holding this person. Also, he had no way of knowing what the other person had on him. My understanding is that a warrant has now been issued and the guilty party should shine some light on the investigation.
I know I speak for many citizens of Chelsea when I say I hope the judge will show compassion and send this young man home to continue helping others as he has done so well in the past
Frank Keene lives in Chelsea.
