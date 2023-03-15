I am writing about the recent “refined” plan (March 9) for the future of VSU libraries, especially as it affects Castleton University. Several years ago, after decades of teaching at colleges and universities, my husband and I decided to retire, and we moved to Castleton. One of the major reasons for our choice of location? The presence of a university-level library.

During my career, I have served on accreditation review committees, and I am familiar with the requirements institutions must fulfill in order to retain their academic status. If VSU administration follows through with its “refined” plan, CU library will become a glorified study lounge and cybercafé, albeit with a skeletal collection of books. This is in no way worthy of accreditation as a university, or even as a college.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.