To the Vermont DEC regarding proposed rules for wake boats:
I am a kayaker and swimmer in central Vermont. I do not support the proposed rule as it stands for Vermont lakes. The proposed rule of a 500-foot distance from shoreline and in bodies of water in which 50 of its acres are eligible for wake boats does not do enough to protect Vermont’s lakes.
I support strengthening this proposal to include the delineation of 1,000 feet from shore, and only in bodies of water in which 60 acres of its total acreage is available for wakeboarding. These are the recommendations of Responsiblewakes.org and there is science to back them up.
In studies at the University of Minnesota and University of Quebec, it has been documented that wakes from wake boats 500 feet from shore have twice the impact of a regular waterski boat. So, it stands to reason that they should be required to stay twice as far from shore.
The DEC proposal, if passed, would add an additional 16 bodies of water (six of which have invasive species), that allow wakeboarding, bringing the total Vermont lakes to 31.
Let’s look at some of the lakes that would be newly included: Sunset Lake in Benson is only 205 acres in totality, and only 76 acres would be allowable for wake boats. Lake Hortonia is only 500 acres in totality, and only 57.8 acres would be eligible for wake boats. It simply makes no sense to include these smaller lakes, when Lake Bomoseen and Lake St. Catherine are so nearby, have highly developed shorelines, motorboat history, and already allow wake boats.
Let’s talk about Waterbury Reservoir. This body of water would also be included in the new DEC proposals. The total acreage of water is 839 acres, and would only have 59.4 acres of eligible wakeboarding corridor. Waterbury Reservoir has an undeveloped shoreline, and supplies drinking water to over 16,000 residents of Waterbury, Stowe and Morristown. If the DEC adopted the strong recommendations of “Responsiblewakes.org,” then this body of water would no longer be eligible.
A major problem with the DEC proposal is lack of enforcement. Is the state going to hire additional Fish and Wildlife personnel, as well as DEC personnel, to patrol all 31 lakes for compliance? Also, the rule that wake boats can only be in one body of water per season is also unenforceable. It is the ballast water that the craft takes on that would contain the invasive species. Will the state be constructing decontamination stations at all 31 lakes? Or is the state simply leaving it up to the individual boat owners to comply?
Allowing wake boats on small lakes shifts the recreation into single use by those who can afford the 30-foot craft. Quiet sport folks, and quiet fishing folks, will not want to go there because of the safety concerns, noise, pollution and turbidity. If we look at the popularity of Green River Reservoir (paddle only, reservations a year in advance), Chittenden Reservoir, and Glen Lake (paddle and low horsepower fishing motors only), we can see that these waters are desirable for multi-use wilderness experiences.
I am particularly troubled by the “Disney-fication” of Vermont. Not every remote, unique and pristine area needs to be opened up to every form of recreation.
In closing, we are experiencing unprecedented heavy rains this summer, and can expect continuing rain events as the planet warms and weather patterns shift. We are experiencing increased runoff from high terrain, shoreline erosion, increased water turbidity and siltation, and high bacteria counts. The usage of our waterways should now be protected with the highest possible standards.
Candy Jones lives in Rutland.