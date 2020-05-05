We need to start talking about what we want in the future especially if the promises of transferring our fossil fuel-dependent lives to renewables might not be possible. What must we do? It is time for a great public debate on what comes next. The road to that future is full of twists and turns.
One major bump in that road was exposed last week on Earth Day when Michael Moore’s production company released “Planet of the Humans.” Directed by Jeff Gibbs, this documentary explored the dirty secrets that renewable energy is much dirtier than we think, and it is not going to power our dreamed-of future of continued convenience. Moreover, it looked at how a bunch of our venerable, green-future advocates were profiting from promises that weren’t possible.
Of course, what really stung was that such a direct attack came from a media production company famous for attacking the right-wing control of things. Think of the producer of “Roger and Me” or “Bowling for Columbine,” which took on the auto industry and the gun industry, now turning their lens on the virtuous, renewable-energy, green community. How much anger and despair might that cause? But there it was.
“Planet of the Humans” looks at the failures of the wind and solar systems to eliminate the need for fossil fuel-driven electric plants, which now ensure our predictably available electricity. It demonstrated that such renewable sources were not going to power the future in which we will all drive electric cars into the sunset.
Early in the story, at Vermont’s SolarFest, the filmmakers were around to see a failure of solar-powered production when a rainstorm passed. That led them to wonder if there always needed to be a diesel backup generator? Renewables can be dirty as we see in the horrors of biomass electric generation. The biggest problem is the intermittent loss of power with wind and solar when the sun goes in and the wind dies. These issues are all true because of one difficult fact. There is no way of powering our current level of consumption and convenience with renewable sources, no matter how much the renewables proponents have touted such a vision. These issues also have nothing for those who don’t have the money to invest in renewables and are subject to the whims of the market (most of us). What kinds of solutions are equitable for everyone coming to terms with the climate crises.
“Planet of the Humans” also shows the necessary simultaneous need for a fossil-fuel fired industrial sector to constantly be providing the silicon, batteries, metals and supplies that will keep building solar panels, windmills and electric cars. To cap it all off, it shows how beloved figures in the climate change fight, such as Al Gore and the Sierra Club, were profiting from these polluting industries. Even Vermont’s Bill McKibben was unfairly attacked for being used as a figurehead for some of these investment deals.
Now, to be clear, this movie has a lot of such holes and problems as these attacks. But it was important, because it did turn over the biggest rock underpinning our expectation for positively reforming the current, carbon dioxide spewing, system. Basically, the renewable power transition is not going to provide the “clean” capacity for a continuation of our current consumption-based economy. All of us will not be dumping our gas hogs for clean electric cars, nor are we going to be free of a fossil fuel-powered economy, at least as we now expect it. Basically, we have been sold a bill of goods, which we all desperately wanted to believe. And this reversal in the narrative means we have to start talking about what we need to do so we might stop killing the environment and then live sustainably in the foreseeable future.
For the past week, traditional media and the web have been abuzz with harsh criticisms of the show and its message. The most common complaint is it doesn’t lay out the answers to these challenges. People feel they need to be told how to fix things. Leaving them without answers seems a violation of their trust. There are vigorous defenses against these attacks put up by people and groups now seeming to profit from the renewable energy business. There were also howls of outrage that the producers could even suggest excess population was a key part of our inability to deal with the climate future. Because of these glaring holes in the film’s message, the voices defending the current narrative called for destroying the message by taking down the film. This stridency makes you suspect that such a production, by an award-winning media company, which raised that much defensiveness, on the supposed left, might be doing something right.
Talking to my friend, the solar and wind developer David Blittersdorf about these challenges, he admitted they were real. There were ways around some of them, in a technical sense, but, and this is a big but, we need to figure out how to reduce our consumption and total energy demand (which now includes gas and oil) by 75%. We can use wind solar and hydro to keep only about 25% to 30% of our current lifestyle humming. That is the underlying challenge not talked about in the movie. And it is the reason the movie doesn’t tell the audience what to do.
My friends, this is the real challenge of our near future. To see the benefits of possible massive changes can even be glimpsed as an upside to the virus crisis. The world’s carbon dioxide emissions are down by more than 30% in six weeks, since we got the airplanes out of the skies and stopped the urban commute, as well as the factories shutting down and we are rapidly getting close to our 2030 carbon emissions goals suggested by the IPCC. If we go back to business as usual after the crisis, we lose all that progress. We don’t like the forced isolation, but we need to ask ourselves some tough questions. Could we live without the planes and the commute? Might we live with less convenience and much less stuff to buy? What would a future in which we learned to live more harmoniously with the Earth look like?
Bringing that question home, what could central Vermont do to adapt to the future demands. What sustainable future can we build here after the lockdown? This is the challenge of the Sustainable Montpelier Coalition’s What Comes Next writing contest. Visit www.sustainablemontpelier.org/contest for details). What pathways to a sustainable future could you imagine? Since the “Planet of the Humans” gave no answers, it is up to us to provide the direction and answer the question: What is your suggestion as to how we adapt to build as sustainable future? There might even be a cash prize for your answer.
Dan Jones lives in Montpelier.
