One must admire the sense of humor displayed by the editor of The Times Argus, Friday, Dec. 30, issue. Two op-eds from diametrically opposed viewpoints on the economic future of Vermont battled for our attention.

The first was from John Anderson, of Barre, who claims to be hanging out with millionaire real estate investors. He is predicting Vermont will wither and die unless we make room for such investors to come in and grow their wealth by allowing generous returns on their possible local real estate investments.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.