One must admire the sense of humor displayed by the editor of The Times Argus, Friday, Dec. 30, issue. Two op-eds from diametrically opposed viewpoints on the economic future of Vermont battled for our attention.
The first was from John Anderson, of Barre, who claims to be hanging out with millionaire real estate investors. He is predicting Vermont will wither and die unless we make room for such investors to come in and grow their wealth by allowing generous returns on their possible local real estate investments.
Next down the page was an impassioned piece by Mark Adair, of Worcester, who pointed out the profound damage done to our future by our current commitment to “growth” economics. His plea was to stop such development to preserve environmental integrity.
Although the two pieces take completely contrary positions, they are, sadly, each looking at events in a rearview mirror. Mr. Anderson seems to have missed the flood of rich climate colonists who have been quietly buying up land and housing all over Vermont for the past couple of years. In fact, 17,000 acres a year are being set aside for development in our state. Of course, such development commitments are for single-family homes each surrounded by multiple acres of countryside. Most of these properties are bought for cash and don’t show up on mortgage records, so they fly under the radar. Perhaps he missed this absolute commitment of the development demands of the wealthy by our current Vermont economy.
I admit to absolutely agreeing with Mr. Adair on the need to end our veneration of growth economics. Unfortunately, I fear he fails to understand how our small cities, such as Montpelier, need to create a lot more housing to absorb the people who must change their expectations, which were based on past misallocations of our landscape to create the region’s rural “sprawl.” Rational energy futures suggest the costs of transportation and heating those homes in the sprawl will be prohibitive.
Lifestyle homes on our surrounding hillsides do much more damage to the environment than higher density housing in our downtowns. Those displaced by the rich climate colonists, will need to be housed. The best places to create needed housing is proximate to our downtowns. Such locations in Montpelier as lower Sabin’s pasture would be great places for such development, were there the available monies to do such work. Therein lies the rub. Our dependence on market forces to create needed housing has failed. Our failure to tax the homes of the rich, seasonal residents has failed. Our Legislature’s inability to look at their failed tax and development priorities is a huge failure. We must stop compounding our errors.
On the flip side, it is time to recognize that foolish, recent commitments to such projects as the once-promised parking garage needed to fail. They are useless if we are to create a more sustainable future. It is time to figure out how to rip up the acres and acres of downtown parking lots along the river so they could be transformed to higher and more resilient uses. Using such land to build high density housing on piers, to keep it above the flood plain, would add a level of vibrancy and future wealth to our city.
I would argue that much of our quaint downtown must be built up, not out. This would lead to more energy efficiency from heating and cooling along with much lower transportation demands. To make such housing, we then need a new model of how it can be created and financed without the current expensive bureaucratic demands of “affordable housing” financing.
Similar considerations should also be applied to the putting millions of dollars into a chemically poisoned golf course far away from our central city. This was arguably another rushed and misconsidered decision.
Such projects have been driven by the illusion that economic growth will continue as it has in the past. That growth is going away, along with cheap hydrocarbons. The future we must respond to will be driven by different factors which have yet to enter into our public conversation.
Perhaps the recent storm and the widespread multi-day power outages in our rural sprawl can give some indication of these future demands. In fact, all sorts of weather events, from driven storms to probable heat domes, will create future demands that can only be met by some rational planning and forethought. Meanwhile, market failures, political paralysis and the failures of fragile water and electric infrastructures will multiply the stresses our little cities must endure.
We can neither relegate our future to the development demands of the rich, nor freeze our current city in a green glass bubble to prevent future environmental damage. Instead, we must start having a robust discussion of what kind of local cities we want to have. Such a discussion must focus on the resilient capacities to meet the growing challenges. This a really big local challenge, and we are running out of time to prepare a response.
Dan Jones is founder of Sustainable Montpelier Coalition.
