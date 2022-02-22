Six years ago, the Sustainable Montpelier Design Competition invited design teams from around the world to imagine a newly dense downtown that would meet the climate and economic challenges of the future. A bunch of good ideas came out of the competition, and hundreds of our citizens voted for their favorite approaches.
Sadly, those ideas have been ignored by the city administration and the local powers-that-be. The votes of our citizens had no force of law, in this case. The energy the event inspired foundered on a profound lack of imagination within our public leadership.
I had organized that design competition as an imaginative response to the city’s proclamation that it wished to be Net Zero in carbon pollution by 2030. Making such a visionary policy work was going to be virtually impossible in a small city that devoted 65% of its downtown real estate to parking lots. We needed a new downtown conception without the dominance of the car.
Unfortunately, parking remained the primary value for our city’s merchants and government, even in the light of recent scientific reports telling us we have a very short window in which to radically reduce our carbon consumption.
But the COVID epidemic suddenly shifted the parking realities of our city. Many days, the lots that used to be packed with the cars of our state workers are almost empty. Those workers are now happily toiling away in their homes, using computer connections where once they used shared offices. The problem is that our downtown is full of sandwich shops and boutiques whose main trade occurred during the commuter lunch and after work, and now those commuters aren’t coming in.
I recently did some extensive qualitative research among a broad cross-section of our city’s leadership from our politicians to landlords to our largest employers. Most of my respondents worry about this challenge to our downtown economy, but right now, there are no mechanisms for such worries to be turned into actions.
This worry now bleeds into the growing controversy around the city’s request for a $2 million bond issue toward the purchase of the old golf course/Elks Club. The proposal is that we need a site for a new recreation center. The position of our city’s administration is that the current recreation center on Barre Street is useless because the refurbishment costs are greater than possible benefits. The collective conclusion is: If citizens want a better facility, it will have to be built from scratch. Unfunded plans have been put forward by an ad hoc “Hub” group for a new rec center on the golf course property. That said, it is beginning to seem that many residents don’t support such an investment. They are concerned that it could end up as did some previous city investments that lacked the planning preparation needed to make them a reality. These include the promised parking garage, or the massive, expensive remediation of the Taylor Street lot that sat around for a long time, sucking up taxpayer money.
The challenge of the Elks Club proposal is this also lacks any specific planning and it is so far out of town that your will need a car to get there.
Perhaps a little imaginative shift in positions, at this moment, could help lead to an alternative approach that could begin to solve several problems. The Design Competition ideas are still in existence. You can see them at bit.ly/netzerodesigncomp still. Since most of the city downtown is still taken up with parking lots, perhaps we have finally found a time to do some rethinking.
Though there is, and has been, no communications between the site and the city on the following ideas, it is clearly time for some active imagination to be applied to our needs. The growing climate and economic crises are increasing, and we will not be going back to “normal.”
Instead of an expensive investment in the Elks Club, I suggest that Montpelier could approach the state of Vermont with a proposal for repurposing one of those downtown parking lots.
Most people agree that a downtown rec center would be better than one far out of town. The right facility would get lots of foot traffic, which would be really good for our businesses. We could get ahead of the curve on reducing the number of cars that come into town. This real estate could also provide some badly needed affordable housing. Coupled with the expansion of the MyRide service that I helped launch, we could start imagining a lower-carbon downtown that would not empty out at the end of the work day.
We should not be fiddling around with another project that could end up with unforeseen difficulties. Instead, let’s begin to recapture our downtown in a way that will improve our collective quality of life and help us respond to the economic and environmental storms headed our way. While the state is unclear about its office and labor priorities, and the city unclear about its priorities, the times demand more positive imagination from all parties.
Dan Jones lives in Montpelier.
