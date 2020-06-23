It’s not even the Fourth of July yet, but I’m seeing fear, hostility and social tensions boiling up everywhere, not just in cities around the country, but right here in central Vermont.
A friend of mine who owns a small business in downtown Montpelier told me sorrowfully today that she thinks her beloved shop is going to go belly-up. She can’t sell enough to meet her overhead. She is darkly aware that her store may not be around when the virus finally passes.
At a local Shaw’s Market, I saw a woman screaming at a checkout clerk over what sounded like an expired coupon. A fellow flipped me off when I drove through a four-way stop, even though I had the right of way. When my wife had the temerity to ask a grocery store customer why he wasn’t wearing a mask, he replied, “Bite me!”
It’s understandable that people are on edge as the COVID-19 crisis continues. Yet, fear and denial, those evil twins, are running rampant, blinding us to what’s really happening. We think “re-opening” will save us, even as many people blithely walk around without masks, potentially shedding unknown virus. But what if we can’t really re-open? How do we prepare for a future that challenges our deepest expectations?
Like recovering alcoholics, the answers require us — and our leaders, in particular — to come face to face with facts that are painful and dispiriting. Denying or ignoring the increasingly clear signs of what is happening, or about to happen, does not make them go away. So the best thing to do, as any good psychotherapist will tell you, is to look at them straight on, lean into them, and sit with them for a while.
Here are just a few:
In just three months, Vermont’s unemployment rate rose from 3.2% to over 15.5%, and that percentage is still going up.
All government departments face massive shortfalls as the tax base implodes.
Our local governments, faced with deficits from lost taxes, are facing some really tough choices: Should they cut employee salaries or services?
Those who run our energy systems wonder how to keep delivering power if people can’t pay the bills.
Landlords wonder whom to evict to try to keep paying the mortgage. Meanwhile, a growing infestation of urban virus refugees, who are willing to buy-in locally at any price, are displacing poorer people who have been part of our communities for a long time.
Even as thousands of people line up for the Food Bank giveaways and the available funds to support such charity begin to dry up, our Agency of Agriculture only tends to the needs of the milk and maple industries, ignoring the needs of small farmers.
Rather than subsidize the local health care system in the face of massive losses of health insurance, the state retains its support for private insurance systems.
Meanwhile, the larger picture worsens, as well. The U.S. economic system is imploding. After 30 years of financial manipulation, the pandemic has pricked the bubble of a national debt system that was profiting the 1% and leaving the rest of us in unsupportable debt. Climate is doing its thing, creating droughts and deluge patterns that continue to disrupt our food supply. Our youth are angry because they have no future employment prospects and our seniors are increasingly anxious as their retirement accounts shrink.
This all sounds terribly dark, and the best people in our state and local governments are doing what they can to deal with some issues. The problem is that, taken together, all these big challenges feel like an avalanche, freezing people in their places. This numbness keeps them from seeing the larger picture and taking the kinds of bold actions needed to stave off more horror.
How do we counter our current paralysis? As Franklin Roosevelt said in his first Inaugural Address, “the only thing we have to fear is ...fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.” I believe we need to shake off our numbing fear and re-imagine the roles of businesses and government resource-constrained future. We are trained to see issues in silos of interests rather than as a whole system that is coming apart. It is time to look at the whole picture.
I predict our collective future will be much slower (forget about air travel), much more local and a lot more expensive. I think we can meet our challenges if we open our eyes and, instead of wishing to return to a “normal” that may never return, we choose to face our challenges in a bold way.
How can we face down this fear? Can we use our current challenges to create a better future in which we come together to share the burden of building sustainable systems that can benefit all? Can we come to live in harmony with our fragile environment? Can we ensure everyone is participating in what we come together to build? What will central Vermont look like when the pandemic and the economic disruption has passed, and we stand on the other side of them? It is my hope that some years hence, we will have become brave enough to grapple with our present problems in creative way.
The Sustainable Montpelier Coalition is deeply interested in your answers to these important challenges. To that end, we have extended the deadline for the “What Comes Next” writing competition until June 30 to make sure everyone who wants to can share their vision of how to meet our huge challenges.
To enter, go to www.sustainablemontpelier.org
Dan Jones is Sustainable Montpelier Coalition Executive Director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.