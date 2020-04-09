Do you think the purpose of our Farmers’ Markets are a social entertainment? It seems our Agency of Agriculture does.
In the face of the social distancing required by the virus crisis, our local farmers are attempting to figure out how to keep the markets operating and themselves employed. The current crisis doesn’t allow them to operate the winter markets indoors. So they are hoping to take the markets back outside, earlier than the normal May opening, to make sure all of us have access to the fresh local food we have come to expect.
However, when the Montpelier farmers market tried to organize alternative markets and appealed to the Agency of Agriculture for support, the agency’s response was that grocery stores are sufficient. The agency’s general counsel basically denied the farmer’s request with this rationale:
“There are some relevant distinctions between grocery stores and farmers’ markets. First, farmers’ markets tend to be social affairs that bring people together for extended periods of time. Second, farmers’ markets often supplement trips to the grocery store instead of replace them. As a result, it is possible that consumers might continue visiting the grocery store and farmers’ markets, thereby doubling their social interactions connected to food purchases.”
So the agency considers the markets to be unnecessary social affairs during this crisis. I beg to differ.
Mass pandemics lead to huge dislocations in many of the structures and delivery systems that define “normal.” In previous plagues, such as the Sapnis Flu, there were food riots, empty stores, widespread hunger and fear. When people are afraid they hoard, they riot and they stop acting rationally Shortages can appear suddenly for which we could all be vulnerable. It’s time to stop pretending that people will keep acting rationally if shortages start to appear.
When the Spanish flu hit Vermont in 1918, Vermont was fairly lucky. 90% of our state’s food was produced locally. Today, 90% of the food we buy in grocery stores is produced elsewhere. Moreover, our production and distribution systems are dependent on highly fragile, complex supply networks. Should one or more of the critical links in a network break at any point, delivery to grocery stores can be disrupted. Shippers and growers can also face labor problems, transportation issues and climate disruptions, and big financial hurdles. When supply breaks down, grocery stores could suddenly find their shelves bare of more than toilet paper.
Moreover, the federal food inspection system (the FDA) has suspended routine domestic food inspections. 77% of the US food supply is regulated by the FDA. That’s a pretty frightening thought in and of itself.
Our local farmers and their markets offer us a lifeline. These markets can provide us the sustenance we require in a critical time. The current policy of waiting until the virus clears to figure out what to do is unconscionable.
The Agency of Agriculture must recognize the critical nature of our local food producers and become laser focused on helping to research and organize “safe” markets that allows people access to fresh food. Right now, the agency assumes that the farmers should list their produce on a web site and wait for people who have pre-ordered to show up and pick up their produce. But what about all the people who may not be fully on the internet? What about all of us who want to see the food we are buying?
The agency should be doing everything it can to experiment with better ways of getting fresh local food to us. They should also be making sure our local farmers have the resources and the financing they need to provide for more demand in the future.
Moreover, it seems that the agency is still only worried about the declining dairy industry. But with our dairy farmers now dumping milk because of low prices, that focus is, at best, misplaced. With fewer dairy cattle we could easily stop cow manure pouring into our streams, especially if much of that dairy land were instead turned into vegetable and grain production. Perhaps the bureaucrats could also find ways to support turning our front lawns in our towns into gardens. During WWII, more than 40% of the food in our country was produced in home victory gardens. The current crisis is becoming as big as a war. Shouldn’t we be working to shift our priorities to local resilience and sustainability?
Our farmers’ markets are absolutely not about “entertainment.” They are our lifeline to a resilient future. It’s about time that the state of Vermont recognized that.
Dan Jones is executive director of Sustainable Montpelier Coalition.
