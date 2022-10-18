Schools cannot hire sufficient teachers, staff or substitutes necessary for normal operations. As David Delcore reported in recently in The Times Argus, “A persistent staffing shortage, which has had school districts around the region on yellow alert … reached a tipping point in two of them on Monday.” What is going on?

As for the teachers, the story goes something like this. Yes, the continued infections of COVID increase the system’s fragility, but the underlying crisis arises in housing and child care. The way I heard it, during last summer, Barre wanted to hire close to 30 teachers. The prospective recruits wanted the jobs, but they had to turn down the offers because they couldn’t find affordable local housing options. There seems to be a similar problem in most of the central Vermont districts. This means decently paid middle-class folks can’t find reasonable housing options here in Vermont.

