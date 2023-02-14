It is discouraging to read, once again, that some Vermonters dispute the need to address the state’s emissions of greenhouse gases. A large majority of Vermonters acknowledge that our continuing use of fossil fuels to heat our homes and drive our cars contributes to the growing harms we observe almost daily resulting from climate change.
Mr. Lesser suggests that Vermont taking action to address climate change is futile because as we often hear on the playground “Everyone else is doing it so why can’t we?” The Vermont Legislature, in its passage of the Global Warming Solutions Act, is taking the adult role and accepting our responsibility.
Mr. Lesser continues by asking if taking action will condemn Vermont to economic damages. He starts by asking if the information that supports the Climate Council’s work reflects “realistic analysis?” The fact is the analysis is based on old data when we thought the price of heating oil would be about $3 per gallon for the next few years. In fact, as too many of us know, the price of heating oil is now above $4 per gallon and therefore, the analysis which shows acceptable levels of payback by reducing future oil purchase, actually understates the potential economic benefits for Vermont businesses and households.
Let’s be clear. Critics of climate action such as Mr. Lesser are habitually skeptical of government action that may influence the markets — in this case, the energy markets. Fortunately, for the past 30 years, Vermont has promoted policies that have required energy efficiency investments and provide incentives for renewable electricity generation. This has been a different path than pursued by our more laissez faire neighbors in New Hampshire and the result is New Hampshire residents are now paying almost 50% greater electricity rates than we do in Vermont and New Hampshire still operates the only coal-fired power plants in New England.
There are reasons why it is appropriate for government to get involved in energy markets. Private-sector capital in the petroleum sector requires high levels of return due to the uncertainty of future fossil-fuel prices. Government action such as Vermont’s proposal to pursue a Clean Heat Standard in the Affordable Heat Act (Senate Bill 5) adds greater certainty to the demand for lower-impact fuels such as renewable electricity and locally produced woody biomass and liquid biofuels. Therefore, these sectors can access lower risk, lower-cost capital knowing the future returns are more certain. In addition, a requirement to reduce the use of fossil fuels strengthens the home weatherization business sector that has, in the past, suffered when depressed oil prices reduce the market pressure for building owners to improve the efficiency of their buildings.
And finally, pure markets have no respect for boundaries. Spending a billion dollars to purchase fossil fuels from out-of-state and foreign markets is considered exactly the same as spending that billion dollars in Vermont which improves our housing stock through weatherization and employs Vermonters in our homegrown clean energy sectors.
So the bottom line is that Mr. Lesser has one assertion correct. A clean energy future in Vermont can “only have real impacts on Vermonters wallets.” For most Vermonters, that impact will be positive.
Ken Jones was the economic research analyst for the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development and lives in Montpelier.
