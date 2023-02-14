It is discouraging to read, once again, that some Vermonters dispute the need to address the state’s emissions of greenhouse gases. A large majority of Vermonters acknowledge that our continuing use of fossil fuels to heat our homes and drive our cars contributes to the growing harms we observe almost daily resulting from climate change.

Mr. Lesser suggests that Vermont taking action to address climate change is futile because as we often hear on the playground “Everyone else is doing it so why can’t we?” The Vermont Legislature, in its passage of the Global Warming Solutions Act, is taking the adult role and accepting our responsibility.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.