Sens. Clarkson and McCormack: I have read over the S.5 bill, and to say I understand all of it is an understatement. You did not put examples in for low-, medium- and high-income people and how it affects them is misleading the public on this bill. It appears this is another take-from-Peter to pay-Paul bill. Like most of bills past, we keep language in the bills to keep our attorneys employed.
There should be a breakdown on cost to implement this Affordable Heat Act. You put a total of $1,725,000 for a budget for six new positions, two attorneys and four analysts. What is the cost for each position and the breakdown on cost for the office? What is the breakdown on energy credits for heat pumps, wood heating, etc.?
The additional tax per gallon of fuel oil, LP gas, coal, etc., should be listed as examples. Citizens need to know this to give proper input to our legislators, or is this done by design?
It appears you are currently pushing electricity for a heating source, but none of the following has been addressed in this bill. Currently, our electric grid system will not be able to handle the increase in electricity use and the extra demand for electricity would mean it would have to be purchased from out of state and increased the cost to consumers. This happened when the Central Vermont Public Service utility pushed everyone to electric heat and hot water.
— Our electrical grid needs to be upgraded and protected from high-altitude electromagnetic pulse attack which would, and could, result in not having electricity for more than a year. This would lead to people dying in the U.S.A.
— Our transformers, circuit panels, etc., are mainly made and received from China and not manufactured in U.S.A.
— Material for batteries for backup systems, etc., are mainly coming from China and not manufactured in U.S.A.
— What about ice/snow storms and other weather-related incidents that knock out electricity to residences, sometimes for days or weeks, which is an issue especially during the cold winter months.
— Until we create manufacturing in the U.S.A. for these products, we are setting ourselves up for failure.
I think we are putting the cart before the horse, so to speak, when we have other energy sources in the near future with nuclear fusion in the developing process, which would be more cost-effective. It’s time you start listening to the public who have elected you to represent them and not the party you belong to.
Doug Johnston lives in Springfield.
