The child who is not embraced by the village, will burn it down just to feel its warmth — A great African proverb.

Yesterday, the 40th school shooting this year took place in a school in our country. I struggle to come up with words to describe the shock and pain the students, parents and teachers of this school are going through. It is painful just to imagine how their lives will forever be changed by this unbelievable tragedy.

