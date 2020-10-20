A few weeks ago, we learned the truth about the child abuse that took place at Kurn Hattin during the past 80 years. I want to applaud VTDigger’s thorough and unflinching investigative reporting on this matter. Kurn Hattin, no doubt, was a haven for some children, but for others, it was hell on Earth and impossible to escape.
One might ask: Why didn’t those children tell someone who might have been able to help them? The report by Digger answered that question plainly as described by the victims, now adults. They feared losing what little security they had … the security of food and a place to sleep. How vulnerable were these children? They were utterly vulnerable and could neither imagine going back to their families nor what would happen to them if they dared to tell, especially if they were not believed.
Like most victims of child abuse, telling is simply not an option. They are developmentally trapped. Owing to being young, threatened, dependent on their offender, afraid they would not be believed and afraid of being stigmatized and/or blamed, they simply are not able to tell.
All this is true, but what is also true is child abuse can be prevented from occurring in the first place and interrupted even when it has begun. As adults, we can acquire the knowledge and the tools to help children grow up without being tortured, terrified and or used. Children do benefit from having skills and information, yes, but they most importantly need informed adults to watch over them, ask them how they are doing and be that “askable” adult in their lives.
Every child needs someone they can turn to if they are confused or hurt. All our children require this and, thankfully, if you are reading this, most likely you are an adult who cares about children and listens. Think for a moment if you might be that person whom a child could turn to and consider how you might let them know you care and are there for them. It is part of creating a healthier, safer community for every child. It is up to each and every one of us to provide safe environments for children and to reach out to support the children we know.
This is how we will put an end to child abuse. This is our responsibility. Find out about training at www.pcavt@pcavt.org or call 1-800-CHILDREN for information and support.
Linda E. Johnson is Prevent Child Abuse Vermont executive director.
