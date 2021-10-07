What do men in prison for violent crimes have in common? Research tells us a majority of men in prison were abused growing up.
As a state, Vermont is dedicated to the health and safety of its most vulnerable citizens, in particular, its children. Their health, education and overall well-being are paramount to the future success of our state.
Given this, we must focus energy and resources on the prevention of child abuse and in particular, sexual abuse. As we raise children free from child sexual abuse, they will grow up unlikely to commit violent sex crimes as adults, and that is a goal worth striving for.
Over the past 25 years, we have learned that children cannot protect themselves from those who would sexually abuse them. They cannot say “no” to older youth, babysitters, teachers, parents, Scout leaders, clergy, etc. They are not equal to those who care for them; they are children, not little adults. By definition, they are dependent on those who are caring for them. These relationships with people older than themselves are necessary for children, in their homes, schools and communities.
It is up to adults to learn how to spot grooming behavior, to interrupt it and protect our children. The purpose of grooming is to build trust with family members, program leaders and children, to gain access to them with a plan to sexually abuse them. Those who sexually offend children come from all walks of life and look just like everyone else. Adults can spot grooming when small boundaries are crossed and inhibitions are lowered with children, like telling adult-content stories or jokes, or not respecting children’s boundaries about touch. Interrupting this process can save a child from harm. As adults, we can set boundaries for expectations of other adults’ behavior with children.
All of our children deserve to have bright futures and safe, carefree childhoods!
You can learn how to prevent child sexual abuse by taking an online training from Prevent Child Abuse Vermont. Learn more and sign up by going to www.pcavt.org and registering for one of our prevention trainings like: “Everything Everyone Needs to Know to Prevent Child Sexual Abuse,” “TECHNICOOL: Keeping Kids Safe on the Internet,” “Overcoming Barriers to Protecting Children from Sexual Abuse.”
If you care for children, learn how to protect them and make a difference! For more information, call 1-800-CHILDREN, or (802) 229-5724, or email us at pcavt@pcavt.org. Thank you.
Linda Johnson is Prevent Child Abuse Vermont executive director and lives in Montpelier.
