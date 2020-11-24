Ten times the number that die from car crashes in a single year is 250,000. Forty percent of the entire population of the state of Vermont is 250,000. Nationwide in this continuing COVID-19 pandemic is 250,000 dead. That is the grim milestone we have passed. On top of that, we have lost over 1.3 million people globally.
How could we possibly have allowed this many deaths to occur when the measures to prevent such fatalities are simple and within our reach?
Honestly, it feels like we have given up. Of course, we have scientists and public health officials and frontline health workers who are fighting each day and every hour to keep people alive. And, we do have some political leaders and public servants who are giving it their all to put measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus (especially here in Vermont). But, what about the rest of us? Are we really going to allow ourselves to fail in the face of a crisis that we can actually address if not completely control?
I believe somehow we need to restore our belief that what we do actually matters. Those in our community who refuse to wear masks or to follow guidelines for social distancing may be doing so out of defiance or to assert a sense of freedom. And, yes, there is also just bad and misleading information out there. Yet, I also have to wonder if some of us have just plain given up on the idea that what we do matters, that we have agency and power to make things better.
For anyone who believes those voices that tell you what you choose to do doesn’t change anything, I implore you to listen to a different voice. Sometime in your life I hope there was someone who told you that you matter and that your actions make a difference. Maybe it was a parent or a teacher or a coach. Maybe it was God. Maybe you lacked those positive influences in your life, and this was a truth you had to discover all on your own.
Please, listen to that voice now. Please know when you take these small precautions – wearing a mask in public, limiting social interactions – you are making a big difference for everyone around you. It is scary to feel like the world is spinning out of control, but we can find hope in knowing we do have the power to make things better for everyone. Don’t give up. I believe in you, and I believe in us.
Rev. Joan Javier-Duval, Unitarian Universalist minister, of Montpelier.
