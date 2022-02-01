From “Woot woot!” to “Whoops!” to “What the heck?” to “Well, how in the world did that happen?” … So ran my thoughts on spotting the historic photo of ice skaters in front of Memorial Hall! in North Calais on frozen Mirror Lake (aka #10 Pond)! Right there on the front page of the Weekend Magazine section.
At first, I was psyched to see Memorial Hall in last weekend’s Times Argus. Having been working with an incredible team of volunteers and professionals over the last four-plus years to save, restore and reopen the historic landmark, it was a treat to see the building getting fresh attention. But then I read Joanna Tubbs Young’s accompanying article, “Castle Park, Barre’s Short-Lived Skating Rink.” Huh? No mention of Memorial Hall in North Calais? The pic next to a story about Barre’s Castle Park? As the song goes, one of these things is not like the other.
It’s an old photo many Vermonters know well, and it’s one the North Calais Memorial Hall Association gave grateful acknowledgment to the Vermont Historical Society for use of it on our first brochure in 2017. The photo dates to c.1895, about a decade after the Hall was completed in 1886. In 2021, the NCMHA team and neighbors watched enthusiastically over the summer/fall as the building was lifted, given a new cellar and foundation, and returned safely to the ground, more work commenced, and the first half of the huge project to bring this community gathering space back to life was achieved, thanks to more folks than I have room to name here.
To see more images and learn more about Memorial Hall, its history, the rehabilitation project, and NCMHA’s successes to date (and how you can be a part of saving, restoring and reopening this beautiful place!), visit memorialhallcalais.org online and follow along on Instagram @memorialhallcalais.
Looking forward to more photos of Memorial Hall, old and new!
Mary Elder Jacobsen lives in North Calais.
