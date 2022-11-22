A 2022 Vermont Fish and Wildlife survey reveals nearly two-thirds of Vermonters oppose trapping for recreation or fur.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department fielded a survey recently on Vermont attitudes towards trapping. Documents obtained via a public records request show the department seemed more interested in advancing a pro-trapping agenda than in genuinely understanding the public’s attitudes. Despite this bias, with vaguely worded survey questions, the results still reveal most Vermonters oppose trapping.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.