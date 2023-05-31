While I do not meet the criteria for true Vermonter status, I have been in Vermont for … a good while, long enough to have witnessed dozens of spectacular foliage seasons and snowstorms. Yet, June holds a special place in my heart. Spring is in its full glory, with flowers in brilliant bloom, trees festooned in a dazzling array of lush green hues, blue skies, glorious birdsong, and — hounds baying?

Sadly, yes. June 1 also marks the beginning of the hound-training season, which lasts all summer long. The bear-hunting season (including the use of hounds) commences Sept. 1 and runs through the end of November. As of June 1, hounders will be driving around with their hounds until they pick up a scent, at which point they’re released to follow its source, sometimes for many miles. This can take the hounds across private property (hounds don’t read posted signs), where they not only may not be welcome, but may inflict significant damage to livestock, pets and structures. The hounders generally remain in their trucks tracking their hounds via GPS devices, only emerging once the signal becomes stationary. If the hounds are miles away, as is often the case, it can take some time for the hounders to show up and round them up. There have been a number of incidents in recent years in Vermont where families have been traumatized by encounters with hounds and their handlers, including a woman and her leashed puppy who were attacked by hounds pursuing bears on public land.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.