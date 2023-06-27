As a longtime local school board member, I have been accustomed to controversy. Most of the time, the controversy has been created by people who care about our children’s education. It’s always great when it is parents, guardians or those who are in charge of the kids because if they don’t care, then we are in trouble. Sometimes it is voters who are watching the bouncing ball and that is good because they are watching and they care about what happens with our schools.
I can say the past few years have been more difficult as the state struggles to figure out what the best way is to deliver a solid education to all students. Those policy decisions oftentimes fall on local school boards who are left to figure out what is best for our communities. Why am I even talking about this? For all the controversy that happens, the angry residents who may show up and the revote for budgets that may happen, I have always balanced that by attending our community awards programs and various graduations at various ages. It is at those events where I, as a school board member, end up saying, boy, this is a great community and the glass is way more than half-full when it comes to the success of our schools and more importantly, our students.
This year was a little different for me. COVID clearly has affected events the past few years but staff has adjusted and this year may have been closer to normal. I had the pleasure of presenting an award at the Spaulding High School scholarship awards night. The amount of money given out that night I believe continues to be at the top of any New England high school. That, to me, says a lot about the tradition at our high school, says a lot about the success people have achieved and says a lot about people remembering where their roots are. Last but not least is seeing the smiles on the kids who have worked hard and the sigh of relief from the parents who are faced with the high cost of post education, a topic for another day.
So I want to give a shoutout to the Scholarship Committee members who work hard reviewing applications, the SHS Scholarship Trust members who work hard making sure the investments grow for our kids, and a huge shoutout to a staff member who has worked on the logistics to make sure the night becomes a success. Thank you, Beth Bicknell.
The second event that often gets overlooked is the Central Vermont Career Center awards night. This year was a banner first year for the center because they became their own district. Dave Delcore’s reporting captured the stories of the kids who have succeeded at the Career Center. He called it a talking ambassador’s night but it was kids talking from the heart. This was another night when thousands of dollars were given out to outstanding students. I want to give a huge shoutout to Jody Emerson, the leader of the Center and her staff for a stellar first year as a new district. If you haven’t taken a tour, then you are missing one of the most successful endeavors in education to meet today’s industry needs.
I end with a true confession. It has been 25 years since my kids were at this level of education, but when I attend these events I always shed a tear and come away thinking those night meetings were worth it. Call me an old curmudgeon, but we have a great community that cares. I am glad to experience it firsthand.
J. Guy Isabelle lives in Barre Town.