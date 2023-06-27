As a longtime local school board member, I have been accustomed to controversy. Most of the time, the controversy has been created by people who care about our children’s education. It’s always great when it is parents, guardians or those who are in charge of the kids because if they don’t care, then we are in trouble. Sometimes it is voters who are watching the bouncing ball and that is good because they are watching and they care about what happens with our schools.

I can say the past few years have been more difficult as the state struggles to figure out what the best way is to deliver a solid education to all students. Those policy decisions oftentimes fall on local school boards who are left to figure out what is best for our communities. Why am I even talking about this? For all the controversy that happens, the angry residents who may show up and the revote for budgets that may happen, I have always balanced that by attending our community awards programs and various graduations at various ages. It is at those events where I, as a school board member, end up saying, boy, this is a great community and the glass is way more than half-full when it comes to the success of our schools and more importantly, our students.