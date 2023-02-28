VTSU administration’s proposed elimination of its libraries’ physical collections is irresponsible.

It will take time to see how much financial damage their announcement and subsequent digging in have already done through diminished enrollments and donations, to say nothing of the hit to morale that deepens daily. Will their mounting misjudgments ultimately cost the state more than it would cost to maintain the libraries’ physical collections in the first place? Maybe.

