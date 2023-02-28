VTSU administration’s proposed elimination of its libraries’ physical collections is irresponsible.
It will take time to see how much financial damage their announcement and subsequent digging in have already done through diminished enrollments and donations, to say nothing of the hit to morale that deepens daily. Will their mounting misjudgments ultimately cost the state more than it would cost to maintain the libraries’ physical collections in the first place? Maybe.
I could stop there, because that should be enough to demonstrate the crisis of unfit leadership.
The VTSU administration team proposes to gamble that they can achieve national recognition for establishing in Vermont “the first statewide hybrid university” — which they’ve decided means eliminating libraries’ physical collections. And they’re staking our institutions of higher learning to make the bet.
Their reiteration of the same hollow talking points in town halls, op-eds and legislative committee hearings reflects closed-minded overconfidence in a poorly thought-out plan. Their high tolerance for risk is rivaled only by their low estimation of stakeholders: They forged their vision of a digital future independently of stakeholder input, and maintain it in the face of criticism, dismissing stakeholder expertise. To be clear, nowhere has VTSU administration adequately responded to the many good reasons offered by the opposition. (To get caught up on the lines of reasoning, visit the argument map at thereitis.org/libraries online.)
Yet, VTSU administration behaves as if they expect to remain unaccountable and free to implement their vision if they can only outlast, rather than engage, rational opposition.
Brendan Lalor is a professor of philosophy at Castleton University and lives in Poultney.
